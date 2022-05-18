Today's CHAMPS 🏆

NCAA.com | May 18, 2022

2022 NCAA Division I men's golf championships participants announced

Watch the 2022 NCAA DI men's golf selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Bryan, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; New Haven, Connecticut; Norman, Oklahoma; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Stockton, California — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.

DON'T MISS A MOMENT: Scores, updates for the NCAA DI men's golf regionals

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2022 championships finals are listed below:

PGA National Resort — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS
1. Vanderbilt 1. Zack Byers — Gardner Webb
2. Florida State  
3. Florida  
4. South Florida  
5. College of Charleston  
Ohio State Golf Club (Scarlet Course) — Columbus, Ohio
Hosted by Ohio State
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS
T-1. Oklahoma State 1. Thomas Giroux, Oakland
T-1. Georgia Tech  
3. Ohio State  
4. Arkansas  
5. East Tennessee State  
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma
Hosted by Oklahoma
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS
1. Oklahoma 1. Evan Lewis — South Carolina
2. Auburn  
3. Ole Miss  
4. Texas  
5. Utah  
The Reserve at Spanos Park — Stockton, California
Hosted by Pacific and Visit Stockton
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS
1. Arizona State 1. RJ Manke — Washington
2. Stanford  
3. Brigham Young  
4. Oregon  
5. Liberty  
Traditions Club — Bryan, Texas
Hosted by Texas A&M
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS
1. Arizona 1. Carson Barry — Oregon State
2. Pepperdine  
3. Texas A&M  
4. Georgia
5. Kansas  
Yale Golf Course — New Haven, Connecticut
Hosted by Yale
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS
1. Wake Forest 1. Adrian Vagberg — VCU
2. North Carolina  
T-3. Texas Tech  
T-3. North Florida  
5. Georgia Southern  

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 27 thru Sunday, May 29 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 30 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 31, followed by finals on Wednesday, June 1.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were also held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona with Pepperdine winning the team title, defeating Oklahoma 3-2 in the final round of match play competition. Clemson’s Turk Pettit won the individual title by three strokes.

Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com.

