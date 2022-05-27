Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 27, 2022 Vanderbilt leads after first round of DI men's golf championship Vanderbilt Athletics Share Vanderbilt (+2) leads the DI men's golf championship after the first round on Friday. The Commodores are followed by Oregon and Auburn at 5-over. Most teams at Grayhawk Golf Club struggled to keep the big numbers out of play in the first round. Vanderbilt was able to prevent that with just one player recording a hole at double bogey. Gordon Sargent got out to a clean start with no bogies through his first 15 holes. He went on to bogey two of his last three to finish at even-par (70) on the day. On the individual side, there's a two-way tie for the lead. Auburn's Brendan Valdes and Kansas' Harry Hillier both site at 2-under (68) through the first 18. Hillier played an eventful round. Through his first nine he had six birdies, two bogies and one par. The Jayhawk began to slip a little on the back half with three bogies and one birdie. Valdes was a little less hectic with four birdies and two bogies. ✅ 1st round 68 ✅ Tied for 1st after the opening day ✅ 7 🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦 ✅ Front Nine 31 @HHillier99 was locked in on Day 1!#RockChalk x #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/OECNA7b8Wl — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) May 28, 2022 There's still a lot time for players and teams to make moves. The individual champion and match-play field will be decided after four rounds of the 2022 DI men's golf championship. Click here for complete stats from the first round of this year's tournament. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent wins individual title in 2022 DI men's golf championship After a playoff and four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent has won the individual championship. READ MORE Georgia Tech, Texas A&M provide top-15 drama late on Sunday at the NCAA men's golf championship We're down to 15 teams at the 2022 DI men's golf championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. After 52 holes of play, the cutline for the top 15 was set at 37-over. READ MORE Oklahoma, Oklahoma State golf jump into top-3 after two rounds at NCAA championships Oklahoma remains the leader in the clubhouse after two rounds of the DI men's golf championship. The Sooners were able to get down to 2-over for the tournament thanks to a 5-under day. READ MORE