Oklahoma, Oklahoma State golf jump into top-3 after two rounds at NCAA championships

Oklahoma remains the leader in the clubhouse after two rounds of the DI men's golf championship. The Sooners were able to get down to 2-over for the tournament thanks to a 5-under day.

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were able to make up ground on Saturday. Each moved up five spots on the leaderboard. The Cowboys are now third in the field with a 3-under day as a team. Both teams were the only ones to play under par as a team on Saturday.

Oklahoma State's Aman Gupta and Ole Miss' Jackson Suber produced the two lowest rounds of Saturday at 5-under (65). Gupta and Suber are both in the top five and have a chance to make a run at the individual national title.

A lot of the low scores from the second round came from the early tee times. All five of the leaders at the end of Saturday were a part of the first wave. Ole Miss (+24) was two of the only late teams to move up on the leaderboard.

