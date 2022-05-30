Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 30, 2022 Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent wins individual title in 2022 DI men's golf championship Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent wins the 2022 DI men's golf individual title Share After a playoff and four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent has won the individual championship. FULL COVERAGE: Follow the DI men's golf championship Sargent won a playoff after there was a four-way tie for first at the end of 18 holes on day four as Texas' Parker Coody, North Carolina's Ryan Burnett and Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and were all tied even with par. Sargent finished the playoff with a birdie on 18 to become the second-ever Vanderbilt golfer win the individual title. Click or tap here for the individual stats and leaderboard. “It definitely took a lot of patience out there – it was playing tough,” Sargent said afterward. “I just kind of stuck to my game and just let it fall into place. It was just a tough day and just had to manage expectations well.” With the win, Sargent becomes the ninth freshman in NCAA history to win the individual title and the first since 2007. NATIONAL. CHAMPION.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/CWUN8sWGFr— Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 31, 2022 Which players have won both a College World Series and an MLB World Series? Former Vanderbilt standout Dansby Swanson is the most recent player to have won both a College World Series and MLB World Series READ MORE No. 8 Arizona upset at home, Aliyah Boston makes history and more from a packed Thursday night of women's hoops South Carolina star Aliyah Boston had her 20th straight double-double Thursday night. She eclipsed former LSU star, now WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles who previously held the conference record. READ MORE 8 men's college basketball programs that have surprisingly never been ranked No. 1 These programs have spent the most weeks ranked in the AP poll without reaching No. 1. READ MORE