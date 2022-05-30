Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent wins individual title in 2022 DI men's golf championship

After a playoff and four rounds of championship DI men's golf action, Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent has won the individual championship.

Sargent won a playoff after there was a four-way tie for first at the end of 18 holes on day four as Texas' Parker Coody, North Carolina's Ryan Burnett and Oklahoma State's Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and were all tied even with par.

Sargent finished the playoff with a birdie on 18 to become the second-ever Vanderbilt golfer win the individual title.

“It definitely took a lot of patience out there – it was playing tough,” Sargent said afterward. “I just kind of stuck to my game and just let it fall into place. It was just a tough day and just had to manage expectations well.”

With the win, Sargent becomes the ninth freshman in NCAA history to win the individual title and the first since 2007.