Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup wins 2022 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2022 — Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was announced today as the winner of the prestigious 2022 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding male NCAA Division I college golfer for the 2021-22 season. The announcement was made today by Brian Stubbs, executive director of the Fred Haskins Foundation, and Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.

Gotterup, a fifth-year senior who is the top-ranked NCAA DI men’s college golfer in both the Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, transferred to Oklahoma from Rutgers for the 2021-22 season. He carded victories at the East Lake Cup and the Puerto Rico Classic, and recorded eight top-10 finishes in 12 events overall, highlighted by his two victories, a runner-up finish at the Big 12 Championship and two top-3 finishes. Gotterup finished in fifth place at 1-over par at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Individual Championships on Monday, and advances to team match play competition with his Oklahoma teammates that begins today.

“I’m kind of lost for words. Looking at all of these names on here, to be associated with these names is awesome,” said Gotterup upon receiving the award. “I never thought I would be here. This just gives another notch on the belt that you can do it, and to be on the same list of people who are Hall of Famers in the game is really cool. This is surreal to be honest, and it has been a great journey.

“I wouldn’t be here without my four years at Rutgers,” continued Gotterup. “It really changed who I was, coming from a lost freshman to maturing as a senior. And now having the opportunity with the COVID year to play for Coach Hybl has been a dream journey for sure. I just wat play the best I can and see where it takes me.”

“Stifel has been a proud supporter of the Fred Haskins Award for more than a decade, and we are honored to announce Chris Gotterup as this year’s award winner,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “We salute Chris’ achievements both on the golf course and in the classroom throughout his collegiate career, and we wish him the best as he continues his journey in golf.”

“Chris is an outstanding individual on and off the course who has excelled under the challenges of a couple of unconventional college golf seasons, and we are honored to have him join the distinguished class of Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel winners,” said Brian Stubbs, executive director of the Fred Haskins Foundation. “I would like to extend my sincere thank you to all of the players, coaches, sports information directors and members of the college golf media for their support.”

Chris Gotterup, Senior, Oklahoma (2021-2022 season)

Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 1

2 (East Lake Cup, Puerto Rico Classic) Regular season results: Win – East Lake Cup, Puerto Rico Classic; T-3, Colonial Collegiate, T- 3 Maridoe Collegiate Invitational; T-4, Thunderbird Collegiate; T-9, NIT; T-14, Carmel Cup; T- 16, Calusa Cup; T-50, Southern Highlands Collegiate. Score vs. par of -1.69 in 2021-22 is third- lowest in Oklahoma history. Finished as low amateur (T7) at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR.

Second, Big 12 Championship; T-9, NCAA Norman Regional; Fifth, NCAA Individual Stroke Play Championship. Other results and achievements (2017-2021 – Rutgers): 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year; 2020 NCAA Division I PING Third-Team All-American; 2020 Golfweek Honorable Mention All-American; Owns Rutgers school records in scoring average, par-3 scoring, par-4 scoring, par-5 scoring and number of par or better rounds.

GOLF Channel’s live coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships continues today and tomorrow with the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships team match play competition in primetime. Complete information about GOLF Channel’s television coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships can be found HERE.

Voting for the 2022 Haskins Award presented by Stifel was compiled and verified by the Fred Haskins Foundation, which oversees the award. Current NCAA D1 men’s golfers, men’s coaches, men’s golf sports information directors (SID’s) and college golf media are eligible to vote. Past winners of the Haskins Award have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournament victories around the world. Past recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Thomas. Florida State’s John Pak was the recipient of the 2021 Haskins Award.

