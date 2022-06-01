Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | June 1, 2022 Texas wins 2022 DI men's golf national championship Texas wins the 2022 NCAA men's golf championship Share The Texas Longhorns are the 2022 DI men's golf national champions. The Longhorns defeated Arizona State 3-2 on Wednesday evening in the title match at Grayhawk Golf Club. CHAMPIONS 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dcsSaKbbjE — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) June 2, 2022 This is Texas' fourth national title in program history and first since 2012, when Jordan Spieth and Dylan Frittelli helped lift the Longhorns to their first of the match play era. Parker Coody claimed the first point for Texas with a 6 and 5 win over James Leow. He was followed by his brother, Pierceson, who took down Preston Summerhays 2 and 1. The Coody brothers finished with a 4-2 record in the match play portion of this year's championship. After the Coodys closed out, it seemed as though a Longhorns victory was imminent. But the Sun Devils didn't just hand over the title. David Puig fought back from down one on the 16th to win the match on the 19th hole over Mason Nome. Just behind Puig, Cameron Sisk clawed back from down two on the 15th and eventually take it to the 18th. There, Travis Vick played a clean hole, avoiding the rough or hazards, and brought his birdie putt close enough for a concession from Sisk to win the national championship. In all three of the matches that Texas won, the Longhorns never trailed. You can click or tap here to see the complete results from the 2022 DI men's golf national championship. Texas, Arizona State advance to 2022 DI men's golf championship match Texas and Arizona State will square off in the 2022 DI men's golf championship match on Wednesday, June 1. READ MORE Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup wins 2022 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was announced today as the winner of the prestigious 2022 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding male NCAA Division I college golfer for the 2021-22 season. READ MORE 2022 DI men's golf championship field now down to 8 teams After stroke play concluded on Monday, and an individual champion was crowned, the DI men's golf championship now heads into match play as eight teams will battle it out for the championship. READ MORE