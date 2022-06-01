Texas wins 2022 DI men's golf national championship

The Texas Longhorns are the 2022 DI men's golf national champions. The Longhorns defeated Arizona State 3-2 on Wednesday evening in the title match at Grayhawk Golf Club.

This is Texas' fourth national title in program history and first since 2012, when Jordan Spieth and Dylan Frittelli helped lift the Longhorns to their first of the match play era.

Parker Coody claimed the first point for Texas with a 6 and 5 win over James Leow. He was followed by his brother, Pierceson, who took down Preston Summerhays 2 and 1. The Coody brothers finished with a 4-2 record in the match play portion of this year's championship.

After the Coodys closed out, it seemed as though a Longhorns victory was imminent. But the Sun Devils didn't just hand over the title. David Puig fought back from down one on the 16th to win the match on the 19th hole over Mason Nome.

Just behind Puig, Cameron Sisk clawed back from down two on the 15th and eventually take it to the 18th. There, Travis Vick played a clean hole, avoiding the rough or hazards, and brought his birdie putt close enough for a concession from Sisk to win the national championship.

In all three of the matches that Texas won, the Longhorns never trailed.

You can click or tap here to see the complete results from the 2022 DI men's golf national championship.