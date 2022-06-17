3 current NCAA golfers make the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open

Three current NCAA golfers made the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Texas' Travis Vick (-1), North Carolina's Austin Greaser (+2) and Texas A&M's Sam Bennett (+3) all played under the 4-over cutline to move on to the final two rounds.

Vick went 70-69 in the first two rounds. He enters the weekend the low amateur in the field. The Longhorn continued to drive the ball well in the second round. He averaged 324.40 yards off the tee and hit 11 of 14 fairways in the second round. Vick sits four off the lead going into the weekend.

2021 U.S. Amateur runner-up Austin Greaser bounced back after a first-round 72 with a 70 on Friday to make the cut. Texas A&M's Bennett just made the cut going 70-73 in in the first 36 holes. Bennett's putter played a factor in keeping him under the cutline. He gained 1.56 strokes on the field thanks to his play on the greens.

All four amateurs to make the cut are either current or former NCAA golfers. Former Southern California Trojan Stewart Hagestad (+3) was the last amateur to reach the weekend.

All four will have a chance to win the Low-Am honors at this year's U.S. Open. The third round is set to begin Saturday morning. Click or tap here for complete stats from the U.S. Open.