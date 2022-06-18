Travis Vick, Sam Bennett remain in the hunt for low amateur honors at the 2022 U.S. Open

Texas’ Travis Vick (+5) and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (+7) are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the amateurs in the 2022 U.S. Open field. Although they didn’t have the best days at 76 and 74, respectively, they are in position to take the low amateur honors.

The two will look to add themselves to the illustrious list of names to have claimed the low amateur award at the U.S. Open.

Vick was in control of his round up until the moment where he carded a nine on the par-5 eighth. He responded swiftly with birdies on nine and ten, but gave them back with two holes over par on the back nine.

Bennett improved his play off the tee on Saturday, hitting 10 of 14 fairways in regulation. He did his best to keep the big numbers at bay and ended up playing the last four holes at 1-under par.

Sunday’s final round will decided the 2022 U.S, Open champion. Entering Sunday, former NCAA golfers Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (Northwestern) are tied for the overall lead at 4-under par.

