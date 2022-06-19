Texas' Travis Vick wins low-amateur honors at the 2022 U.S. Open

Texas’ Travis Vick is the 2022 U.S Open low amateur at The Country Club in Brookline, MA. He finished the 72-hole championship 70-69-76-73-288 (+8) to become the second Longhorn in the last six year’s to win the low amateur honors.

Vick entered the day with a two-stroke lead over Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett. Both faced hardships over the weekend as conditions at The Country Club continued to grow in difficulty. Bennett matched Vick with a 73 on the day, but did not have enough to catch the fellow Texan.

Two keys to winning this award was Vick’s ability to drive and putt. He hit 34-56 (61%) fairways with an average distance of 319.5 yards. He was also the ninth best player in the field for strokes gained putting at +5.84.

Vick caps off a sensational junior year with this award. Less than a month ago, he knocked in the clinching putt for the Longhorns’ 2022 DI men’s golf national championship with this high distinction.

Every player to win the low amateur honors at the U.S. Open since 2000 has been a current NCAA golfer. Some other notable names to win the low amateur at this event are Jack Nicklaus (1960, ’61), Fred Couples (1979), Phil Mickelson (1990, ‘91) and many more.

Former Northwestern golfer, Matthew Fitzpatrick (-6), won the 2022 U.S. Open with a clutch bunker shot on 18 followed by a comfortable two-putt to become the first English player since 2013 to win the U.S. Open.