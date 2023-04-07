Sam Bennett's first 36 holes at the Masters, by the numbers

With conference championships just around the corner for Texas A&M men's golf, Aggie 5th-year senior Sam Bennett has tuned up with an historic performance by an amateur through two rounds at the 2023 Masters.

Bennett finished his second round at -8 and in sole possession of second place on the leaderboard at Augusta National Golf Course. With the afternoon rounds still to be played, he was leading huge names on the PGA Tour such as Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth — to name just a few.

Here are six numbers to know from Bennett's first 36 holes at the Masters:

65: That's how many years have passed since an amateur last held solo second after two rounds at the Masters (Ken Venturi).

Back-to-back birdies and a move to solo second for amateur Sam Bennett.

58: It had been 58 years since an amateur shot a bogey-free round at the Masters, last achieved by Billy Joe Patton in 1965. Bennett's first round was bogey-free.

7: Bennett has birdied seven holes across both rounds, including five in the second round. That includes two on Augusta's challenging first hole.

11: The number of combined PGA Tour wins that Bennett's playing partners, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, have in their professional careers.

Sam Bennett with playing partner Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world.

6: The combined Official World Golf Rankings of Scheffler (1) and Homa (5). Scheffler is also the defending Masters champion, having won the green jacket in 2022 at 10-under-par 278.

3: The number of amateurs who have finished second at the Masters. It has not happened since 1961 and no amateur has ever walked away with the green jacket.