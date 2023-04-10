TRENDING:

Texas A&M Athletics | April 10, 2023

Texas A&M's Sam Bennett finishes as low amateur at the 2023 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett earned the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters Tournament, finishing in 16th place with a 2-under 286 for the tournament.

Bennett became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005. After firing rounds of 68 and 68 to position himself as the only amateur to make the cut, he closed out Sunday's action with rounds of 76 and 74.

BY THE NUMBERS: Breaking down Bennett's first 36 holes at Augusta

His start was historic, with a two-round tally of 8-under 136, the second-lowest amateur score after two rounds in Masters Tournament history, trailing only Ken Venturi's 135 in 1956. With his rounds of 68-68, Bennett joined Venturi and Charles Coe (1961) as the only amateurs to record multiple rounds in the 60s at a Masters.

The list of low amateurs at the Masters includes Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Crenshaw and Phil Mickelson.

