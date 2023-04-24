NCAA selects Gamekast to produce and broadcast 2023 NCAA Division III golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — The NCAA has selected Gamekast LLC, a leading provider of digital sports coverage, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance and broaden the coverage of NCAA championships. The agreement is specific to NCAA golf and will bring high-quality, immersive digital coverage to the NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships.

The NCAA DIII Women’s Golf Championship will be held May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida, and the NCAA DIII Men’s Golf Championship will be held May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Both events will be broadcast at no charge to the viewing public on NCAA.com, as well as on Gamekast’s worldwide network, GKLive.TV.

“We’re pleased to work with Gamekast to broadcast this year’s NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships. “This free stream will allow viewers around the world to witness the championship competition, and also hear from student-athletes, coaches, and other game experts. This production will further showcase the accomplishments of Division III and the championship participants.”

The NCAA, through its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports which manages the NCAA Digital business and holds the digital distribution rights for NCAA championships, has a long history of innovation in streaming and digital publishing. This partnership with Gamekast represents the latest step in the NCAA's continued efforts to provide fans with more options to catch NCAA postseason action.

The GameKast suite of companies will use its bountiful, pioneering platform to promote golf through the eyes of collegiate athletes, professional golfers, and the coaches that aid in the development of the athletes, as well as highlighting the personal stories in which legends are created.

These NCAA events are part of the GolfKast Collegiate Series, bringing the total number of broadcasts to 20 events for 2023.

All events will be available on NCAA.com and GKLive.TV and will cover the entire 72-hole event using over 20 stationary and mobile cameras. Live commentary from the 18th green will provide exciting and informative play-by-play, as well as post-round student-athlete and coach interviews and round highlights. Through a newly-renovated scoring link, live scoring will be integrated into the online home page for spectators to follow their favorite athlete during the round. Fans will also have the immersive opportunity to watch replays and highlights of the entire tournament.

"Gamekast is pleased to work with the NCAA to broadcast these golf events, as this sport holds a special space in the hearts of our team,” said James Brady, Managing Partner of GameKast. “Our goal is to increase coverage of golf worldwide with an all-inclusive event. We want to create unique and fun events for all golf broadcasts all over the world.”