golf-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 26, 2023

2023 men's college golf championship: Selections, schedule, how to watch

Texas wins the 2022 NCAA men's golf championship

Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI men's golf championship will be announced on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, and shortly after that on NCAA.com.

Below is the regional schedule, along with the finals.

2023 men's golf regionals are May 15 through 17 at these sites:

  • Auburn University Club — Auburn, Alabama
  • The Cliffs at Keowee Falls — Salem, South Carolina
  • Eagle Eye Golf Club — East Lansing, Michigan
  • Bear’s Best Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma
  • The Institute Golf Club — Morgan Hill, California

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted to determine the 30 qualifying teams and six individuals not on those qualifying teams who will compete in the finals. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the finals.

The finals are May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):

  • 5 p.m. on May 29: Final round/individual stroke play
  • Noon and 5 p.m. on May 30:  Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
  • 5 p.m. on May 31: National championship team match

Texas is the defending champion. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent won the 2022 individual title.

