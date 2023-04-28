2023 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 11-13.
At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals, May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.
Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:
Atlantic and East
Central and Midwest
South and Southeast
South Central and West
Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Iron Valley Golf Club, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Millersville University of Pennsylvania, host.
Atlantic Region:
- Gannon
- Indiana (Pennsylvania) [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]
- Davis & Elkins [Mountain East Conference]
- Fayetteville State [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association]
- Virginia Union
- Millersville
- Charleston (West Virginia)
- West Liberty
- California (Pennsylvania)
- Livingstone
Individuals:
- Juan Monckeberg, Glenville State
- Ryan D'Ariano, West Chester
- Connor Strine, West Chester
- Tyler Andersen, Notre Dame (Ohio)
East Region:
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Le Moyne
- Post
- Assumption [Northeast-10 Conference]
- Southern New Hampshire
- Goldey-Beacom [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference]
- Franklin Pierce
- Adelphi
- Wilmington (Delaware)
- Dominican New York
Individuals:
- Pablo Hidalgo, Felician
- Jared Walter, Bentley
- Drew Semons, Saint Anselm
- Nelson Eaton, Bentley
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
The Bridges Golf Course, Winona, Minnesota; Winona State University, host.
Central Region:
- Henderson State [Great American Conference]
- Northeastern State
- Harding
- Washburn
- Central Oklahoma
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Southern Arkansas
- Missouri Southern State [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association]
- Central Missouri
- Bemidji State [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]
Individuals:
- Marius Dosiere, Missouri Western
- Alessandro Trenta, Winona State
- Daniel Robles, Rogers State
- Brandon Sperling, Concordia St. Paul
Midwest Region:
- Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
- Missouri-St. Louis
- Missouri S&T
- Findlay
- McKendree [Great Lakes Valley Conference]
- Wayne State (Michigan)
- Maryville (Missouri)
- Ashland [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]
- Davenport
- Ferris State
Individuals:
- Connor Curry, Malone
- Johan Widal, Tiffin
- Kyle Buzaki, Walsh
- Alex Bishop, Purdue Northwest
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Grande Oaks Golf Club, Davie, Florida; Nova Southeastern University, host.
South Region:
- Lee
- Barry [Sunshine State Conference]
- West Florida [Gulf South Conference]
- Nova Southeastern
- University of Tampa
- Saint Leo
- Shorter
- Lynn
- Florida Southern
- Spring Hill [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
Individuals:
- JJ Zimmer, Union (Tennessee)
- Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic
- JJ Logue, Mississippi College
- Pongbhop Jamornsrianan, Delta State
Southeast Region:
- Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference]
- North Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern [Peach Belt Conference]
- Clayton State
- Lincoln Memorial
- Barton [Conference Carolinas]
- Lander
- Carson-Newman
- Limestone
- University of South Carolina Aiken
Individuals:
- Martin Gruendemann, Columbus State
- Killian Ryan, Coker
- Bernard Meyer, Columbus State
- Tom Bastow, Erskine
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
Foxtail Golf Club, Rohnert Park, California; Sonoma State University, host.
South Central Region:
- Oklahoma Christian [Lone Star Conference]
- Cameron
- Midwestern State
- Colorado Christian
- Colorado State University Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]
- Colorado Mesa
- Texas Permian Basin
- Western New Mexico
- Colorado-Colorado Springs
- West Texas A&M
Individuals:
- Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International
- Lukas Taggart, Colorado School of Mines
- Tanner Lundgren, St. Mary's (Texas)
- Max Lange, Colorado School of Mines
West Region:
- Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association]
- Sonoma State
- Western Washington
- Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]
- Chico State
- Cal State San Bernardino
- Stanislaus State
- Cal State Monterey Bay
- Holy Names
- Hawaii Hilo [Pacific West Conference]
Individuals:
- Easton Hether, Cal State East Bay
- Xavier Coreno, Cal State East Bay
- Max Turnquist. Saint Martin's
- Andy Yoon, Cal State Dominguez Hills
At the 2022 championships, Lee defeated Oklahoma Christian 4-1 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Missouri-St. Louis senior Joel Sylven finished with a 54-hole total of two-under par 214 to claim individual medalist honors, the first by an individual in the school’s history. The championships were hosted at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.
