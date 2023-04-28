2023 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 11-13.

At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals, May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.

Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:

Atlantic and East

Central and Midwest

South and Southeast

South Central and West

Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Iron Valley Golf Club, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Millersville University of Pennsylvania, host.

Atlantic Region:

Gannon Indiana (Pennsylvania) [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] Davis & Elkins [Mountain East Conference] Fayetteville State [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association] Virginia Union Millersville Charleston (West Virginia) West Liberty California (Pennsylvania) Livingstone

Individuals:

Juan Monckeberg, Glenville State Ryan D'Ariano, West Chester Connor Strine, West Chester Tyler Andersen, Notre Dame (Ohio)

East Region:

St. Thomas Aquinas Le Moyne Post Assumption [Northeast-10 Conference] Southern New Hampshire Goldey-Beacom [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference] Franklin Pierce Adelphi Wilmington (Delaware) Dominican New York

Individuals:

Pablo Hidalgo, Felician Jared Walter, Bentley Drew Semons, Saint Anselm Nelson Eaton, Bentley

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

The Bridges Golf Course, Winona, Minnesota; Winona State University, host.

Central Region:

Henderson State [Great American Conference] Northeastern State Harding Washburn Central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma State Southern Arkansas Missouri Southern State [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] Central Missouri Bemidji State [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]

Individuals:

Marius Dosiere, Missouri Western Alessandro Trenta, Winona State Daniel Robles, Rogers State Brandon Sperling, Concordia St. Paul

Midwest Region:

Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] Missouri-St. Louis Missouri S&T Findlay McKendree [Great Lakes Valley Conference] Wayne State (Michigan) Maryville (Missouri) Ashland [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] Davenport Ferris State

Individuals:

Connor Curry, Malone Johan Widal, Tiffin Kyle Buzaki, Walsh Alex Bishop, Purdue Northwest

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Grande Oaks Golf Club, Davie, Florida; Nova Southeastern University, host.

South Region:

Lee Barry [Sunshine State Conference] West Florida [Gulf South Conference] Nova Southeastern University of Tampa Saint Leo Shorter Lynn Florida Southern Spring Hill [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

JJ Zimmer, Union (Tennessee) Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic JJ Logue, Mississippi College Pongbhop Jamornsrianan, Delta State

Southeast Region:

Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] North Georgia Georgia Southwestern [Peach Belt Conference] Clayton State Lincoln Memorial Barton [Conference Carolinas] Lander Carson-Newman Limestone University of South Carolina Aiken

Individuals:

Martin Gruendemann, Columbus State Killian Ryan, Coker Bernard Meyer, Columbus State Tom Bastow, Erskine

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

Foxtail Golf Club, Rohnert Park, California; Sonoma State University, host.

South Central Region:

Oklahoma Christian [Lone Star Conference] Cameron Midwestern State Colorado Christian Colorado State University Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] Colorado Mesa Texas Permian Basin Western New Mexico Colorado-Colorado Springs West Texas A&M

Individuals:

Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International Lukas Taggart, Colorado School of Mines Tanner Lundgren, St. Mary's (Texas) Max Lange, Colorado School of Mines

West Region:

Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association] Sonoma State Western Washington Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Chico State Cal State San Bernardino Stanislaus State Cal State Monterey Bay Holy Names Hawaii Hilo [Pacific West Conference]

Individuals:

Easton Hether, Cal State East Bay Xavier Coreno, Cal State East Bay Max Turnquist. Saint Martin's Andy Yoon, Cal State Dominguez Hills

At the 2022 championships, Lee defeated Oklahoma Christian 4-1 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Missouri-St. Louis senior Joel Sylven finished with a 54-hole total of two-under par 214 to claim individual medalist honors, the first by an individual in the school’s history. The championships were hosted at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.

