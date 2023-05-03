Teams and individuals selected for 2023 DI men's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the regional rounds of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.

Thirty conferences have been granted automatic qualification for the 2023 regionals. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

📲 More: TV times for the finals May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama

Hosted by Auburn University

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Vanderbilt

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Colorado State

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. TCU

8. Chattanooga

9. Houston [American Athletic Conference]

10. Marquette [Big East Conference]

11. Indiana

12. Augusta University [Southland Conference]

13. Siena [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Alex Goff, Kentucky

2. Brantley Scott, Troy

3. Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State

4. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

5. Cameron Clarke, Southern Miss

6. Brian Ma, Harvard

7. Jackson Skeen, Tennessee Tech

8. Luka Naglic, Arkansas State

9. Hugo Thyr, South Alabama

10. Killian McGinley, Fairfield

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina

Hosted by Clemson University

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. North Carolina

2. Georgia Tech [Atlantic Coast Conference]

3. Texas A&M

4. San Diego State [Mountain West Conference]

5. Georgia Southern

6. Arkansas

7. Purdue

8. New Mexico

9. Clemson

10. Furman

11. Middle Tennessee

12. Northern Illinois University [Mid-American Conference]

13. Long Island University [Northeast Conference]

14. Longwood [Big South Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston

2. Luis Carrera, University of Central Florida

3. Johnny Travale, University of Central Florida

4. Seth Taylor, Coastal Carolina

5. Bryce Corbett, Radford

Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan

Hosted by Michigan State University and Greater Lansing Sports Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Illinois [Big Ten Conference]

2. Florida [Southeastern Conference]

3. Texas

4. Oregon

5. Kansas State

6. Georgia

7. Liberty [ASUN Conference]

8. San Diego

9. University of Arkansas at Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference]

10. Michigan State

11. Wisconsin

12. Illinois State [Missouri Valley Conference]

13. Purdue University Fort Wayne [Horizon League]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Barend Botha, Toledo

2. Ben Warian, Minnesota

3. Tyler Goecke, Wright State

4. Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame

5. Nathan Han, Columbia

6. Mikkel Mathiesen, Wright State

7. Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso

8. Nate Stevens, Notre Dame

9. Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso

10. Jack Simon, St. John’s (New York)

Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Arizona State

2. Stanford [Pac-12 Conference]

3. Virginia

4. Oklahoma State

5. Northwestern

6. East Tennessee State [Southern Conference]

7. Cincinnati

8. San Francisco

9. UNC Greensboro

10. Long Beach State [Big West Conference]

11. Oregon State

12. Davidson [Atlantic 10 Conference]

13. Kansas City [The Summit League]

14. Lehigh [Patriot League]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Caden Fioroni, UNLV

2. Mac McClear, Iowa

3. Aidan Thomas, New Mexico State

4. Garrison Smith, New Mexico State

5. Brady McKinlay, Utah Valley

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma

Hosted by University of Oklahoma

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Texas Tech

2. Oklahoma [Big 12 Conference]

3. Alabama

4. Ole Miss

5. Wake Forest

6. Duke

7. LSU

8. North Florida

9. Colorado

10. Kansas

11. University of North Carolina Wilmington [Colonial Athletic Association]

12. University of Louisiana at Lafayette [Sun Belt Conference]

13. Princeton [The Ivy League]

14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Southwestern Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State

2. Nathan Petronzio, SMU

3. Bret Gray, Sam Houston

4. Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

5. James Swash, Louisiana Tech

The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California

Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Pepperdine

2. Florida State

3. Mississippi State

4. Arizona

5. Louisville

6. Baylor

7. Missouri

8. Brigham Young [West Coast Conference]

9. NC State

10. California

11. Charlotte [Conference USA]

12. Grand Canyon [Western Athletic Conference]

13. Northern Colorado [Big Sky Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Matthew Manganello, Fresno State

2. Matthew Sutherland, Fresno State

3. Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount University

4. Javier Barcos, Utah

5. Mahanth Chirravuri, Southern California

6. Julien Paltrinieri, Santa Clara

7. Caleb Shetler, San Jose State

8. Pono Yanagi, Washington State

9. Jackson Rivera, Southern California

10. Casey Leebrick, Sacramento State

Texas is the defending national champion after claiming its fourth NCAA Division I men’s golf national championship in school history. The Longhorns defeated Arizona State, 3-2 in the 2022 national championship match at Grayhawk Golf Club.