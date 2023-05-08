Teams and individuals selected for 2023 NCAA DIII men's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and will be hosted by Transylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2023 championship. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2023 championships:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (34)

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State-Altoona

American Rivers Conference – Luther

American Southwest Conference – Texas-Dallas

Atlantic East - Cabrini

Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College

Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Illinois Wesleyan

Commonwealth Coast Conference - Endicott

Empire 8 – St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Saint Joseph’s (Maine)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference - Transylvania

Landmark Conference - Scranton

Liberty League - Rensselaer

Little East – Eastern Connecticut State

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Salem State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Hope

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth - Hood

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Saint John’s (Minnesota)

New England Small College Athletic Conference – Middlebury

North Atlantic Conference - Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference - Wittenberg

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference - Aurora

Northwest Conference - Willamette

Ohio Athletic Conference - Otterbein

Old Dominion Athletic Conference - Guilford

Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Washington and Jefferson

Skyline Conference – Farmingdale

State Southern Athletic Association - Oglethorpe

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – St. Thomas (Texas)

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Webster

United East Conference – Penn College

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior

USA South Athletic Conference - Methodist

Pool B Berth (1)

Emory

Pool C Berths (8) (Alphabetical by institution name)

Averett

Carnegie Mellon

Christopher Newport

Huntingdon

LeTourneau

Piedmont

Trinity (Texas)

Washington and Lee

Individuals (6) (Alphabetical by institution name)

Tanner Bronnum, Birmingham-Southern

Michael Ordona, La Verne

John Kim, Pomona-Pitzer

Zhao Yung Gu, Schreiner

Pearse Lucas, University of the South

Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas)

