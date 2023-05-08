Teams and individuals selected for 2023 NCAA DIII men's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.
The championships, which will be held May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and will be hosted by Transylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.
A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2023 championship. Thirty-four conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. One team was selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final eight berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.
Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2023 championships:
Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (34)
- Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Penn State-Altoona
- American Rivers Conference – Luther
- American Southwest Conference – Texas-Dallas
- Atlantic East - Cabrini
- Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College
- Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin – Illinois Wesleyan
- Commonwealth Coast Conference - Endicott
- Empire 8 – St. John Fisher
- Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Saint Joseph’s (Maine)
- Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference - Transylvania
- Landmark Conference - Scranton
- Liberty League - Rensselaer
- Little East – Eastern Connecticut State
- Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference – Salem State
- Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Hope
- Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth - Hood
- Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Saint John’s (Minnesota)
- New England Small College Athletic Conference – Middlebury
- North Atlantic Conference - Husson
- North Coast Athletic Conference - Wittenberg
- Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference - Aurora
- Northwest Conference - Willamette
- Ohio Athletic Conference - Otterbein
- Old Dominion Athletic Conference - Guilford
- Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Washington and Jefferson
- Skyline Conference – Farmingdale
- State Southern Athletic Association - Oglethorpe
- Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference – St. Thomas (Texas)
- St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Webster
- United East Conference – Penn College
- Upper Midwest Athletic Conference – Wisconsin-Superior
- USA South Athletic Conference - Methodist
Pool B Berth (1)
- Emory
Pool C Berths (8) (Alphabetical by institution name)
- Averett
- Carnegie Mellon
- Christopher Newport
- Huntingdon
- LeTourneau
- Piedmont
- Trinity (Texas)
- Washington and Lee
Individuals (6) (Alphabetical by institution name)
- Tanner Bronnum, Birmingham-Southern
- Michael Ordona, La Verne
- John Kim, Pomona-Pitzer
- Zhao Yung Gu, Schreiner
- Pearse Lucas, University of the South
- Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas)
For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com.