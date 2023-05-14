🏆 CHAMPS:

NCAA.org | May 14, 2023

2023 NCAA Division II men’s golf championships finalists announced

2022 DII men's golf championship: final round recap

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 20 teams and eight student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships will be held May 22-26, at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio. The championships will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference and Avalon Lakes at The Grand Resort.

The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2023 championships are listed below:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Iron Valley Golf Club, Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Millersville University of Pennsylvania, host.

Teams:
1. Davis & Elkins
2. Fayetteville State
3. Indiana (Pennsylvania)

Individuals:
1. Donte Groppuso, St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Tyler Birdd, Le Moyne

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
The Bridges Golf Course, Winona, Minnesota; Winona State University, host.

Teams:
1. Grand Valley State
2. Missouri S&T
3. Maryville
4. Washburn
5. Harding
6. Southern Arkansas

Individuals:
1. Ethan Wilkins, Henderson State
2. Donnie Professori, Findlay

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Grande Oaks Golf Club, Davie, Florida; Nova Southeastern University, host.

Teams:
1. West Florida
2. Barry
3. Nova Southeastern
4. North Georgia
5. Lee
6. Georgia Southwestern

Individuals:
1. Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic
2. Jose Ramirez, Lynn

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
Foxtail Golf Club, Rohnert Park, California; Sonoma State University, host.

Teams:
1. Sonoma State
2. Western Washington
3. Chico State
4. Oklahoma Christian
5. Simon Fraser

Individuals:
1. Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M International
2. Liam Duncan, Colorado State University Pueblo

For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com.

