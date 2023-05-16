2023 men's college golf championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch

2023 NCAA DI men's golf championship regionals concluded on May 17. The finals are May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Below are the teams and individuals advancing to finals from their respective regions.

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama

Hosted by Auburn University

Teams:

Auburn Vanderbilt Chattanooga Ohio State Colorado State

Individual:

Drew Salyers, Indiana

Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan

Hosted by Michigan State University

Teams:

Georgia Illinois Oregon Florida Texas

Individual:

Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Teams:

Arizona State Stanford Virginia San Francisco East Tennessee State

Individual:

Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California

Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority

Teams:

Mississippi State Brigham Young Florida State Baylor Pepperdine

Individual:

Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma

Hosted by the University of Oklahoma

Teams:

Alabama Oklahoma Colorado Texas Tech Duke

Individual:

Will King, Kansas

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina

Hosted by Clemson University

Georgia Tech Arkansas North Carolina New Mexico Texas A&M

Individual: Sam Lape, Furman

This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):

5 p.m. on May 29: Final round/individual stroke play

Noon and 5 p.m. on May 30: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches

5 p.m. on May 31: National championship team match

Texas is the defending champion. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent won the 2022 individual title.

The teams and individual selections were announced May 3 and can be seen here.