NCAA.com | May 17, 2023

2023 men's college golf championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch

Highlights from Tiger Woods' 1996 NCAA national championship win

2023 NCAA DI men's golf championship regionals concluded on May 17. The finals are May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Below are the teams and individuals advancing to finals from their respective regions.

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama 
Hosted by Auburn University 

Teams:

  1. Auburn
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Chattanooga
  4. Ohio State
  5. Colorado State

Individual:

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana
Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan 
Hosted by Michigan State University 

Teams: 

  1. Georgia
  2. Illinois
  3. Oregon
  4. Florida
  5. Texas

Individual:

  • Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority 

Teams:

  1. Arizona State
  2. Stanford
  3. Virginia
  4. San Francisco
  5. East Tennessee State

Individual:

  • Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California 
Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority 

Teams:

  1. Mississippi State
  2. Brigham Young
  3. Florida State
  4. Baylor
  5. Pepperdine

Individual:

  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma 
Hosted by the University of Oklahoma 

Teams:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Colorado
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Duke

Individual:

  • Will King, Kansas
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina 
Hosted by Clemson University 
 
  1. Georgia Tech
  2. Arkansas
  3. North Carolina
  4. New Mexico
  5. Texas A&M

Individual: Sam Lape, Furman

The finals are May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):

  • 5 p.m. on May 29: Final round/individual stroke play
  • Noon and 5 p.m. on May 30:  Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
  • 5 p.m. on May 31: National championship team match

Texas is the defending champion. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent won the 2022 individual title.

The teams and individual selections were announced May 3 and can be seen here.

