2023 men's college golf championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch

2023 NCAA DI men's golf championship regionals concluded on May 17. The finals are May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Below are the teams and individuals advancing to finals from their respective regions.
Hosted by Auburn University
Teams:
- Auburn
- Vanderbilt
- Chattanooga
- Ohio State
- Colorado State
Individual:
- Drew Salyers, Indiana
Hosted by Michigan State University
Teams:
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Oregon
- Florida
- Texas
Individual:
- Luke O’Neill, Kansas State
Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
Teams:
- Arizona State
- Stanford
- Virginia
- San Francisco
- East Tennessee State
Individual:
- Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority
Teams:
- Mississippi State
- Brigham Young
- Florida State
- Baylor
- Pepperdine
Individual:
- Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
Hosted by the University of Oklahoma
Teams:
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Colorado
- Texas Tech
- Duke
Individual:
- Will King, Kansas
Hosted by Clemson University
- Georgia Tech
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Texas A&M
Individual: Sam Lape, Furman
This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):
- 5 p.m. on May 29: Final round/individual stroke play
- Noon and 5 p.m. on May 30: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
- 5 p.m. on May 31: National championship team match
Texas is the defending champion. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent won the 2022 individual title.
The teams and individual selections were announced May 3 and can be seen here.