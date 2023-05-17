🏆 CHAMPS:

🥎 DI softball regionals | Day 1 results

Saturday

🎾 DI women's tennis national title match

🥍 Latest lacrosse updates

⛳️ DI women's golf | Day 1 results
golf-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 17, 2023

2023 NCAA Division I men's golf championships participants announced

2023 NCAA DI men's golf selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. 

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Auburn, Alabama; Bath, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Morgan Hill, California; Norman, Oklahoma and Salem, South Carolina — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. 

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2023 championships finals are listed below: 

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama 
Hosted by Auburn University 

Teams:

  1. Auburn
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Chattanooga
  4. Ohio State
  5. Colorado State

Individual:

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana

Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan 
Hosted by Michigan State University 

Teams: 

  1. Georgia
  2. Illinois
  3. Oregon
  4. Florida
  5. Texas

Individual:

  • Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority 

Teams:

  1. Arizona State
  2. Stanford
  3. Virginia
  4. San Francisco
  5. East Tennessee State

Individual:

  • Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California 
Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority 

Teams:

  1. Mississippi State
  2. Brigham Young
  3. Florida State
  4. Baylor
  5. Pepperdine

Individual:

  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma 
Hosted by the University of Oklahoma 

Teams:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Colorado
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Duke

Individual:

  • Will King, Kansas

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina 
Hosted by Clemson University 

  1. Georgia Tech
  2. Arkansas
  3. North Carolina
  4. New Mexico
  5. Texas A&M

Individual: Sam Lape, Furman

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 26 thru Sunday, May 28 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 29 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 30, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 31. 

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were also held at Grayhawk Golf Club with Texas winning the team title, defeating Arizona State 3-2 in the final round of match play competition. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent won the individual title in a playoff. 

Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com.

2023 men's college golf championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch

The schedule, links to live scoring and and how to watch the 2023 DI men's college golf championship, which begins with regionals May 15 ahead of the finals May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA Division II men’s golf championships finalists announced

The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 20 teams and eight student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.
READ MORE

Teams and individuals selected for 2023 NCAA DIII men's golf championships

The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.
READ MORE