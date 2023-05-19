➡️ DI softball super regionals continue Friday

NCAA.com | May 19, 2023

Carnegie Mellon wins 2023 DIII men's golf national championship

DIII men's golf championship: second round recap

Friday's 9-under combined scored for CMU powered the Tartans to the first national title in program history. Four of the team's five competitors shot better than 290 on the week, good enough for them all to finish within the top 20.

Piedmont's Josh Hebrink won the individual title, shooting a 6-under 66 on the final day of competition to finish 7-under for the championship and beat Christopher Newport's Alex Price and Robb Kinder each by one stroke.

Here is the final team leaderboard from the week of action:

DIII men's golf leaderboard

