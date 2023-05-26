TRENDING 📈

Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com | May 26, 2023

Nova Southeastern wins 2023 DII men's golf national championship

2023 DII men's golf championship: day 4 recap

Nova Southeastern won the 2023 NCAA DII men's golf national championship, beating Oklahoma Christian in the championship medal match for the third title in program history and first since 2015.

On the way to the title, Nova Southeastern finished sixth in the stroke play portion to qualify for the eight-team match play quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, the Sharks downed No. 3 Lee, the defending national champions, 3-2-0. In the semifinals later that day, Nova Southeastern beat No. 2 Barry 3-2-0 to clinch their championship berth.

In the five-player final match, Mike Hay and Josep Serra each won their matches by one stroke, while Will O'Neill won his match by 18 strokes to clinch the championship for the Sharks.

Here are the final scores from Friday's medal match championship.

Final scores from championship match of 2023 DII men's golf national championship

