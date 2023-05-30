2023 DI men's golf championships: 8 advance to team match play, Florida's Fred Biondi wins individual title

Scottsdale, Ariz.— North Carolina secured the top seed entering Tuesday’s match play competition after posting the lowest round of the day at Grayhawk Golf Club (7,289 yards/par 70).



The Tar Heels, led by Austin Greaser’s 4-under 66 which included an ace on the Par 3 184-yard 5th hole with an 8-iron, carded a 7-under par (273 total) to finish stroke play at 6-under (1114 total).



“I’m just really proud of our guys, most proud of the process they've gone through that has created the success so far this week and all season,” said North Carolina Head Coach Andrew DiBitetto. “Grayhawk is a difficult, demanding golf course. Our guys have done a nice job just trying to be smart and keep it as simple as possible.”

FULL COVERAGE: Follow for championship updates | Track match-play matchups live



North Carolina played the final two rounds (days three & four) of stroke play competition at 12-under par which tied for the lowest consecutive two-day total at Grayhawk since Oklahoma achieved it in the second and third rounds in 2021.



Arizona State and Stanford finished in a tie for the 8th and final seed at 12-over (1132 total). The teams competed in a five-player playoff. It was on an aggregate of the five scores that determined which team moved to match play. The Sun Devils secured the win and eight seed on the second playoff round (one-under to E) with a Preston Summerhays birdie from approximately 20 feet.



The Tar Heels and Sun Devils previously played at Grayhawk in the 2021 match play quarterfinals. That year, ASU was the top seed and North Carolina the eighth seed. The Sun Devils won the match 3.5-1.5.



Florida’s Fred Biondi, who came into the day five shots back, carded a 3-under 67 to finish at 7-under (273 total) to win the NCAA individual championship by one shot over Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman and Jackson Buchanan of Illinois, both at 6-under (274 total). Steelman, the third-round leader, bogeyed the final three holes to finish with a 73 (3-over).



Biondi becomes the third Gator player to win a NCAA individual golf national title, joining Bob Murphy (1966) and Nick Gilliam (2001). He is also the first player to shoot under par in all four rounds at Grayhawk and earned an exemption to the 2024 Masters if he retains his amateur status.



“I tried to remain patient throughout the entire day,” said Biondi. “That was the key. It was something I told J.C. (Florida Head Coach J.C. Deacon) this morning in the car. No matter what happened, if I was hitting good shots or bad shots, I was going to keep the same attitude. Keep my head down and do the best I could.”



There was a tie for second between Florida and Illinois who both finished stroke play at 2-under (1118). The Gators secured the second seed through a tiebreaker and will face seventh seed Virginia on Tuesday in quarterfinal match play.



The Cavaliers, who started the day in 10th position, carded the second lowest round of the day 3-under (277 total) to finish the championship at 11-over par (1131 total). They were led by Ben James 2-under 68.



Third seeded Illinois (-2, 1118 total) faces sixth seed Florida State (+6, 1126 total). The Seminoles tied for fifth with Georgia Tech but lost the tiebreaker.



The Illini advances to match play for the eighth time since the format was adopted in 2009. All eight appearances came under the guidance of head coach Mike Small.



Pepperdine, who started the day in second position, dropped to the fourth seed after posting a 3-over par (283 total) to finish stroke play at even par (1120 total).



Georgia Tech will be the fifth seed. They finished the day at 4-over (284 total). They were led today by Christo Lamprecht who shot a 4-under 66.



Monday started with a two-team playoff to decide the 15th and final team that would remain in the team competition for the final 18 holes of stroke play. Ohio State advanced by virtue of a one-shot aggregate advantage (19-20) over Texas Tech, with the playoff decided on the first playoff hole.



With the Ohio State team advancing, that created a three-player playoff to determine the final two individual positions for Monday. Dylan McDermott of Colorado and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Arkansas advanced over Matthew Comegys of Texas Tech, with McDermott and Fernandez de Oliveira with par on the 521-yard, par-four No. 18 hole, while Comegys bogeyed.

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)



Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 30

6:20 a.m.

Match #1 - #2 Florida vs. #7 Virginia (1st tee)

Match #2 - #3 Illinois vs. #6 Florida State (10th tee)



7:10 a.m.

Match #3 - #1 North Carolina vs. #8 Arizona State (1st tee)

Match #4 - #4 Pepperdine vs. #5 Georgia Tech (10th tee)

GOLF Channel – 9 to 11:30 a.m. MT



Semifinals – Tuesday, May 30

12:45 p.m. - Match #5 (winners of match #1 and #2)

1:35 p.m. – Match #6 (winners of match #3 and #4)

GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT



Championship – Wednesday, May 31

1:35 p.m. – Match #7 (winners of match #5 and #6)

GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT

