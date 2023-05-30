Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg wins the 2023 Fred Haskins Award for best DI men's golfer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg was announced today as the winner of the prestigious 2023 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding male NCAA Division I college golfer for the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made today by John Shinkle, vice president of the Fred Haskins Foundation, and Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.

Aberg, the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 2 in Golfstat and Golfweek rankings, received a record number of votes to win the Haskins Award. Aberg recorded four victories and nine top-10 finishes in 10 events during his senior year, including individual medalist honors at the Big 12 Conference Championship and the NCAA Norman Regional. He capped off his collegiate career with the Red Raiders on Monday at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Scottsdale, finishing T29 at +3 in the individual championship and leading Texas Tech to a 16th place finish.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m just super fortunate to be in this position,” said Aberg when receiving the award. “Obviously I want to thank all my teammates, coaches and my peers for voting for me as well as the people around me. Super happy and looking forward to the future.

“I’m super fortunate to have my name on this trophy. It’s really cool,” continued Aberg. “Anytime that a competitor has this opportunity to be recognized like this you want to take that. Obviously, I had it in the back of my mind (this season). It validates a lot of things. But I’m just getting started. That’s the fun part, I think. Really looking forward to keep playing and keep competing. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“Stifel has been a proud supporter of the Fred Haskins Award for more than a decade, and we are honored to announce Ludvig Aberg as this year’s award winner,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “We salute Ludvig’s achievements both on the golf course and in the classroom throughout his collegiate career, and we wish him the best as he continues his journey on the PGA TOUR.”

“Ludvig is an outstanding individual on and off the course who has a bright future on the PGA TOUR, and we are honored to have him join the distinguished class of Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel winners,” said John Shinkle, vice president of the Fred Haskins Foundation. “I would like to extend my sincere thank you to all of the players, coaches, sports information directors and members of the college golf media for the record voting turnout this year and supporting the award.”

Ludvig Aberg, Senior, Texas Tech (2022-2023 season)

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 2

World Amateur Golf Ranking: 1

Wins: 4 (The Prestige, Valspar Collegiate, Big 12 Men’s Championship, NCAA Norman Regional)

Post-season results: Win, Big 12 Championship; Win, NCAA Norman Regional; T29, NCAA Individual Stroke Play Championship.

Other results and achievements: Ranked No. 1 in the final 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, earning membership to the PGA TOUR. Back-to-back Ben Hogan Award winner (2022-23).

Voting for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel was compiled and verified by the Haskins Foundation, which oversees the award. Eligible voters included college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media. Past winners of the Haskins Award have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournament victories around the world. Past recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Thomas. Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup was the recipient of the 2022 Haskins Award.

For more information on the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, visit https://www.haskinsfoundation.org/haskins-award. Follow the Haskins Award on social media: @TheHaskinsAward on Twitter and The Haskins Award on Instagram.