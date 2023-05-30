UNC, Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State men's golf advance to match play semifinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Top-seed North Carolina along with Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State each won their respective morning quarterfinal matches to advance to the two afternoon semifinal matches at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club (7,289 yards/par 70).



The four morning quarterfinal matches were tightly contested, with North Carolina defeating No. 8 seed Arizona State, 3-1, while the other three matches were decided by identical 3-2 counts, with No. 2 Florida topping No. 7 Virginia, No. 6 Florida State defeating No. 3 Illinois and No. 5 Georgia Tech defeating No. 4 Pepperdine.

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 DI men's golf championships



“Every team here is absolutely amazing,” said North Carolina head coach Andrew DiBitetto. “College golf is in the best place that it's ever been. It's so deep. It's so talented with amazing players, amazing coaches on every single team that's left. I just know whoever we play is going to be a very difficult match. We're going to keep doing our thing. We are in a great spot with our thought process. Our attention is on the golf course.”



In the semifinal matches taking place on Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina will face-off against Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference flavored matchup, while inter-state rivals Florida and Florida State will also meet. The Florida-Florida State match tees off at 12:45 p.m. MT, followed by North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at 1:35 p.m. MT. GOLF Channel coverage of both matches will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. MT.



Winners of the two matches will advance to the national championship match to be played Wednesday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. MT.

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 30

Match #1 - #2 Florida def. #7 Virginia, 3-2

def. #7 Virginia, 3-2 Match #2 - #6 Florida State def. #3 Illinois, 3-2

def. #3 Illinois, 3-2 Match #3 - #1 North Carolina vs. #8 Arizona State, 3-1

vs. #8 Arizona State, 3-1 Match #4 - #5 Georgia Tech def. #4 Pepperdine, 3-2



Semifinals – Tuesday, May 30

12:45 p.m. - Match #5 – Florida vs. Florida State

1:35 p.m. – Match #6 – North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT



Championship – Wednesday, May 31

1:35 p.m. – Match #7 (winners of match #5 and #6)

GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT