Georgia Tech's Christo Lamprecht finishes as low amateur at British Open

Georgia Tech rising senior golfer Christo Lamprecht won the Silver Medal at the 2023 British Open in his first career major start. The Silver Medal has been awarded to the amateur with the lowest finishing score at The Open since 1949.

The 22-year-old South African finished tied for 74th place (295, +11), and was the only one of six amateurs to make the cut after the first two rounds at Royal Liverpool.

Lamprecht opened with an incredible first 18 holes, shooting a 5-under 66 on Thursday to hold a share of the overnight lead. He finished with seven birdies and just two bogeys in that opening round. Lamprecht followed with rounds of 79, 76 and 74 to finish 11-over for the tournament.

The Silver Medal winner in waiting, Christo Lamprecht, is enjoying himself.



He gets the crowd going and makes a beautiful save on the 17th.



Watch the 17th live on https://t.co/uD88irbPY5. — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

Lamprecht qualified for The Open with his win in the 2023 Amateur Championship last month. That title also earns him invites to the 2024 U.S. Open and the Masters. But first, Lamprecht will return to Georgia Tech, where he is a reigning first-team All-American.

Get to know Christo Lamprecht:

Age: 22

22 Hometown: George, Western Cape, South Africa

George, Western Cape, South Africa Measurables: 6-foot-8 / 220 lb.

6-foot-8 / 220 lb. School: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Year: Senior

Senior College accolades: 2023 first-team All-American (GCAA & Golfweek) T-40 at NCAA championship T-9 at ACC Championship Won at Inverness Intercollegiate (Hosted by Toledo) 2023 first-team All-ACC 2022 third-team All-ACC 2023 Fred Haskins Award finalist for most outstanding collegiate golfer

Other amateur accolades: No. 3 in World Amateur Golf Rankings 2023 Amateur Champion 2023 Silver Medal at The British Open 2022 & 2023 South African team member at World Amateur Team Championship

