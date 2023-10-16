Clippd selected to manage NCAA golf scoring and rankings

The NCAA announced that Clippd, a leader in the golf technology industry, will provide NCAA golf scoring and ranking services, taking over from Spikemark following an agreed handover period.

Clippd is a golf data platform that provides performance insights for more than 100 NCAA Division I, II and III college programs.

Over the last few weeks, following an approach by Spikemark for assistance, Clippd has worked to provide the infrastructure necessary to compile, validate and publicize fall 2023 results from all Division I, II and III men’s and women’s golf competitions.

Clippd has already been able to publish more than 75% of all Division I college golf tournaments this fall on the website, with a significant number more in the database being validated.

Mark Broadie, a pioneer in the world of golf analytics, will be the ranking authority and is working with the Clippd team to provide individual and team rankings following the conclusion of the fall season.

“We are confident that Clippd will lead us through technology challenges faced during the 2023 fall season, and serve as a valuable partner into the future, as well,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships Joni Comstock. “The goal of this partnership is to fully deliver the quality services that our student-athletes and the college golf community deserves.”