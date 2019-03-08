2019 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional venue change

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee has approved a change of venue for the 2019 Auburn Regional from the Auburn University Club in Auburn, Alabama, to the Saugahatchee Country Club, in Opelika, Alabama. Auburn University will remain the host institution. Course conditions resulting from unusually heavy and ongoing rains over the past few months precipitated the need for a venue change in order to provide the best experience for participating student-athletes.

The other three sites hosting Division I women’s golf regional competition, May 6-8, are Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Washington (University of Washington, host); Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma (University of Oklahoma, host); and Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State University and Greater Lansing Sports Authority, hosts).

Each regional will feature 18 teams and six individuals. The low six teams and the low three individuals not on those teams from each regional will advance to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championships, to be held at Blessings Golf Club, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, hosted by the University of Arkansas.

