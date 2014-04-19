BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- No. 5 Arkansas spent more than 12 hours at Greyston Golf and Country Club, finishing the first round and playing the second round and find themselves in second place at the 2014 SEC Women’s Golf championship.

Arkansas, whose first round was rain impacted, had to play the final three or four holes on Saturday morning before the filed could be re-paired and sent back out to start the second round. Round one saw a four-hour rain delay and was then called for darkness.

When the dust finally settled Saturday, Arkansas was in the clubhouse with a 297, and in second place overall with a 591 for two rounds. Sophomore Gabriela Lopez moved up the leaderboard and is tied for fifth place overall shooting 73-72=145 while senior Emily Tubert is tied for eighth with rounds of 73-73=146.

Temperatures were cool in the morning but quickly heated up and the winds picked up on the course while the Razorbacks were in the midst of round two. Despite those challenges, Lopez put together a steady round with three birdies and three bogeys to finish even on the day.

Tubert played the last three holes of the first round one-over and started the second bogey-par-bogey. A Burbank,Calif., native quickly regained control of her round with two birdies in the next three holes as she moved back to even for the second round. Tubert posted three consecutive pars and then birdied the 10th hole moving to one-under. She finished solid playing the difficult back nine one-over.

Sophomore Regina Plasencia is tied for 11th overall shooting 72-75=147. Senior Emma Lavy is tied for 36th with rounds of 76-77=153 and freshman Summar Roachell is tied for 66th overall with 79-82=161. Lavy put together a strong of seven consecutive birdies in the middle part of her second round. She picked up an eagle counting three on the par five 15th hole and was one-under on the last two holes.

Only one team was under par in the second round with No. 13 Vanderbilt carding a one-under 287. The Commodores lead the field with a 585. The Razorbacks are just six strokes back with 591 followed by No. 16 LSU with 592, No. 22 Auburn with 594 and No. 7 Alabama rounding out the top five with 595. The rest of the field includes No. 6 South Carolina at 600, No. 19 Florida with 603, Georgia at 6-5, Missouri with 606, Tennessee and No. 36 Texas A&M with 607, No. 30 Kentucky with 609, Ole Miss with 618 and No. 29 Mississippi State with 622.