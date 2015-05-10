INDIANAPOLIS -- The field for the 2015 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 22-27 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, has been determined.

Four regional competitions were held May 7-9 and the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the national championships from each regional site. The four regional sites included Raleigh, North Carolina; South Bend, Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; and St. George, Utah. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals.

The University of South Florida will serve as the host of the championships and the Golf Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships on May 25, 26 and 27.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2015 championships finals are listed below.

Raleigh Regional Site:

Teams

1. University of South Carolina, Columbia

2. Northwestern University

3. North Carolina State University

4. University of Alabama

5. Louisiana State University

6. Campbell University

Individuals

1. Lena Schaeffner, Coastal Carolina University

2. Taylor Totland, Furman University

3. Karolina Vlckova, University of Florida

South Bend Regional Site:

Teams

1. Duke University

2. Wake Forest University

3. University of California, Davis

4. University of Arizona

5. Tulane University

6. Purdue University

Individuals

1. Michaela Fletcher, University of Memphis

2. Leilanie Kim, University of Idaho

3. Isabelle Johansson, University of Kentucky

San Antonio Regional Site:

Teams

1. Baylor University

2. University of California, Los Angeles

3. University of Tennessee, Knoxville

4. Texas A&M University, College Station

5. University of Washington

6. Texas Tech University

Individuals

1. Monica Vaughn, Arizona State University

2. Anica Yoo, Oregon State University

3. Bertine Strauss, University of Texas at Austin

St. George Regional Site:

Teams

1. University of Southern California

2. Stanford University

3. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

4. University of Nevada, Las Vegas

5. University of Virginia

6. University of California, Berkeley

Individuals

1. Alivia Brown, Washington State University

2. Meghan MacLaren, Florida International University

3. Emily Williams, Middle Tennessee State University

For ticket information visit ncaa.com/tickets or ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

This year's championship features a format change. All 24 teams and 12 individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the championship.

Live results from the championship can be found online at ncaa.com.