INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2018 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.

Four regional tournaments will be conducted May 7-9 to determine the championships field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of NCAA championships competition and all national championships policies apply.

A total of 384 participants have been selected for regional competition. Of these players, 132 will advance to the championships finals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each regional.

The national championships will be May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Club, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, hosted by Oklahoma State University. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the Golf Channel.

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below.

Austin Regional Site

The Austin regional will be played at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas, and will be hosted by the University of Texas at Austin. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (Southeastern Conference) University of Texas at Austin (Big 12 Conference) Michigan State University (Big Ten Conference) University of Florida Auburn University University of Oklahoma University of Houston (American Athletic Conference) University of Miami (Florida) Baylor University Texas A&M University, College Station Brigham Young University East Carolina University Texas Tech University Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University University of Texas at San Antonio (Conference USA) Georgetown University (Big East Conference) Houston Baptist University (Southland Conference) Missouri State University (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

Brigitte Dunne – Southern Methodist University Xiaolin Tian – University of Maryland, College Park Greta Bruner – Texas Christian University Katrina Prendergast – Colorado State University Ellen Secor – Colorado State University Faith Summers – Southern Methodist University

Madison Regional Site

The Madison regional will be played at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison will host. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

Duke University (Atlantic Coast Conference) University of Southern California Arizona State University Northwestern University University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Purdue University Iowa State University University of Virginia University of Wisconsin-Madison Campbell University (Big South Conference) The Ohio State University University of Notre Dame Old Dominion University Oregon State University University of Idaho (Big Sky Conference) Murray State University (Ohio Valley Conference) North Dakota State University (The Summit League) Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (Horizon League)

Individuals:

Connie Jaffrey – Kansas State University Pinyada Kuvanun – University of Toledo Pun Chanachai – New Mexico State University Elsa Moberly – Eastern Kentucky University Erin Harper – Indiana University, Bloomington Cara Basso – Pennsylvania State University

San Francisco Regional Site

The San Francisco regional will be played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, and will be hosted by Stanford University. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

University of California, Los Angeles (Pac-12 Conference) Stanford University University of South Carolina, Columbia Kent State University (Mid-American Conference) Oklahoma State University University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill University of Colorado, Boulder University of Louisville North Carolina State University University of Mississippi University of California, Berkeley San Diego State University Pepperdine University University of Oregon Long Beach State University (Big West Conference) Grand Canyon University (Western Athletic Conference) Princeton University (The Ivy League) Fairleigh Dickinson University, Metropolitan Campus (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

Alivia Brown – Washington State University Samantha Hutchison – University of California, Davis Ingrid Gutierrez – University of New Mexico Abegail Arevalo – San Jose State University Darian Zachek – University of New Mexico Christine Danielsson – University of California, Davis

Tallahassee Regional Site

The Tallahassee regional will be played at Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club in Tallahassee, Florida, and Florida State University will serve as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

University of Alabama Furman University (Southern Conference) University of Arizona University of Washington Wake Forest University Vanderbilt University Florida State University Clemson University University of Georgia University of Tennessee, Knoxville University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Mountain West Conference) Kennesaw State University (Atlantic Sun Conference) University of Denver Coastal Carolina University (Sun Belt Conference) University of Missouri, Columbia College of Charleston (South Carolina) (Colonial Athletic Association) University of Richmond (Patriot League) University at Albany (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

Hee Ying Loy – East Tennessee State University Claudia De Antonio – Louisiana State University Fernanda Lira – University of Central Arkansas Emma Svensson – University of Central Arkansas Valentina Giraldo – Jacksonville State University Kaeli Jones – University of Central Florida

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2018 Division I Women's Golf Championships. The Southwestern Athletic Conference did not meet the conference automatic qualification requirements for this year's championships. This resulted in one additional at-large team being selected to participate. Individuals from the SWAC remained eligible for selection.

In 2017, Arizona State University claimed its eighth NCAA Division I Women's Golf National Championship, an NCAA record, defeating Northwestern University 3-1-1 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.