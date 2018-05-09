INDIANAPOLIS –– Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2018 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 16-19 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas and hosted by Texas A&M International and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each regional have advanced to the championships for a total of 72 participants.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. All participants will compete throughout the entire 72 holes of competition. In the team competition, the low four scores for each team will count in each day's total score.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the championships.

Central Region Teams:

1. Augustana (South Dakota)

2. Lindenwood (MO)

3. Arkansas Tech

Central Region Individuals:

1. Helle Leed, Southern Arkansas

2. Shi Quin Ong, Missouri Western

3. Olivia Sobaski, Central Missouri

East Region Teams:

1. UIndy

2. Grand Valley State

3. Missouri-St. Louis

East Region individuals:

1. Camden Morrison, Franklin Pierce

2. Makenzie Torres, Findlay

3. Krystal Hu, Ashland

South Region Teams:

1. Barry

2. Rollins

3. Nova Southeastern

South Region Individuals:

1. Paloma Vaccaro, West Florida

2. Kiira Riihijarvi, Tampa

3. Amanda Gatrell, Florida Southern

West Region Teams:

1. Dallas Baptist University

2. West Texas A&M

3. California Baptist

West Region Individuals:

1. Kate Goodwin, Oklahoma Christian

2. Casey Wild, Tarleton State

3. Emily Brennan, Midwestern State

For more information about the 2018 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log onto ncaa.com.