DI women's golf championship selections to be announced on Golf Channel Wednesday at 5:30 p.m ET

The 2019 NCAA Division I women's golf championship qualifiers will be announced Wednesday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel.
SCHEDULE: 2019 NCAA spring selection show times and dates
Twenty-seven teams will earn automatic qualification to the 2019 tournament.
- American Athletic Conference
- Atlantic Coast Conference
- Atlantic Sun Conference
- Big EastConference
- Big Sky Conference
- Big South Conference
- Big Ten Conference
- Big 12 Conference
- Big West Conference
- Colonial Athletic Association
- Conference USA
- Horizon League
- The Ivy League
- Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
- Mid-American Conference
- Missouri Valley Conference
- Mountain West Conference
- Northeast Conference
- Ohio Valley Conference
- Pac-12 Conference
- Patriot League
- Southeastern Conference
- Southern Conference
- Southland Conference
- The Summit League
- Sun Belt Conference
- Western Athletic Conference
According to NCAA.org, the remaining 45 teams will earn at-large bids based on win-loss records, strength of schedule and availability/eligibility of student-athletes. The Division I Women's Golf Committee will prioritize NCAA/Golfstat rankings, head-to-head results, head-to-head stroke differentials, results against common opponents, overall win-loss record, adjusted scoring and strength of schedule in selecting the at-large teams. A total of 72 teams and 24 individuals not already on a qualifying team will be selected for regional participation.
CHAMPS: How Arizona won the 2018 national title
Regionals will be held from May 6-8 at the following sites:
- Auburn, Alabama Auburn University Club (Auburn University, host)
- Cle Elum, Washington Tumble Creek Golf Club (University of Washington, host)
- East Lansing, Michigan Forest Akers Golf Courses-West (Michigan State University and Lansing Sports Authority, hosts)
- Norman, Oklahoma Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (University of Oklahoma, host)
Four regional championships will be held with 18 teams and six individuals at each event. Each regional will include four 54-hole competitions. The three lowest-scoring individuals and six lowest-scoring teams will advance to the finals.
HISTORY: See which programs over the years have won national championships
After 72 holes of finals competition, the top eight teams will earn a spot in the bracket, with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed playing the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed playing the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed playing the No. 5 seed. Winning teams will advance through the bracket and play semifinal and final competitions. Teams must win three points within a match to advance, and the first team to do so will be declared the winner of each match.
The Finals will be held at Finals (May 17-22) at The Blessings Golf Club (University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, host).
Arizona won the 2018 women's golf tournament and Alabama took second. Southern California currently holds the top spot in the WGCA rankings.