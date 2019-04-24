2019 NCAA DI women's golf championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.

Four regional tournaments will be conducted May 6-8 to determine the championships field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of NCAA championships competition and all national championships policies apply.

MASTERS: Wake Forest's Kupcho wins inaugural women's amateur at Augusta National

A total of 384 participants have been selected for regional competition. Of these players, 132 will advance to the championships finals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each regional.

The national championships will be May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas hosted by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the Golf Channel.

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below.

Auburn Regional Site

The Auburn regional will be played at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Alabama and will be hosted by Auburn University. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

Duke University Vanderbilt University Florida State University Auburn University University of Virginia Furman University (Southern Conference) Clemson University University of Houston (American Athletic Conference) Kennesaw State University (Atlantic Sun Conference) University of Alabama University of Tennessee, Knoxville University of California, Berkeley University of Maryland, College Park East Carolina University University of Denver (The Summit League) University of South Alabama (Sun Belt Conference) University at Albany (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Murray State University (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

Leonie Bettel – University of Kentucky Brigitte Thibault – California State University, Fresno Hanley Long – Middle Tennessee State University Monica San Juan – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Anne-Charlotte Mora – Texas State University Victoria Huskey – College of Charleston (South Carolina)

Cle Elum Regional Site

The Cle Elum regional will be played at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington and the University of Washington will host. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

University of Southern California (Pac-12 Conference) University of Arkansas, Fayetteville University of South Carolina, Columbia Northwestern University University of Washington University of Miami (Florida) University of Oregon San Jose State University Oregon State University Old Dominion University Iowa State University San Diego State University (Mountain West Conference) University of Central Florida The Ohio State University (Big Ten Conference) California State University, Sacramento (Big Sky Conference) New Mexico State University (Western Athletic Conference) Boston University (Patriot League) Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

Sophie Hausmann – University of Idaho Polly Mack – University of Las Vegas, Nevada Rose Huang – Brigham Young University Chanikan (Pluem) Yongyuan – Southern Utah University Christine Danielsson – University of California, Davis Elizabeth Prior – University of Las Vegas, Nevada

East Lansing Regional Site

The East Lansing regional will be played at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan and will be hosted by Michigan State University. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

Stanford University University of Arizona Kent State University (Mid-American Conference) University of California, Los Angeles Michigan State University Campbell University (Big South Conference) University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Baylor University University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill University of Georgia University of Louisville Augusta University Louisiana State University Indiana University, Bloomington Long Beach State University (Big West Conference) Xavier University (Big East Conference) Harvard University (The Ivy League) Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (Horizon League)

Individuals:

Hee Ying Loy – East Tennessee State University Emma Albrecht – University of Notre Dame Kirsty Hodgkins – University of Colorado, Boulder Cecilie Finne-Ipsen – The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Ashley Lau – University of Michigan 6. Tereza Melecka – East Tennessee State University

Norman Regional Site

The Norman regional will be played at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma will serve as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

University of Texas at Austin (Big 12 Conference) Wake Forest University (Atlantic Coast Conference) University of Florida Arizona State University University of Oklahoma Texas Christian University Pepperdine University Purdue University University of Mississippi (Southeastern Conference) Texas Tech University Mississippi State University Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University North Carolina State University Texas A&M University, College Station University of Texas at San Antonio (Conference USA) University of North Carolina Wilmington (Colonial Athletic Association) Sam Houston State University (Southland Conference) Fairleigh Dickinson University, Metropolitan Campus (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

Michaela Fletcher – University of Memphis Lauren Cox – University of North Texas Brigitte Dunne – Southern Methodist University Lianna Bailey – Oklahoma State University Han-Hsuan Yu – Oklahoma State University Lorena Tseng – The University of Tulsa

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2019 Division I Women's Golf Championships.

In 2018, Arizona claimed its third NCAA Division I Women's Golf National Championship, the first since 2000, defeating Alabama 3-2-0 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.