2019 NCAA Division II women's golf championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.

The NCAA Division II women’s golf super regional competition will be conducted May 6-8. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently with 12 teams and 6 individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top four teams along with the top four individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the championships.

The championships will be held May 14-18 at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 96.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following super Regionals.

Central Regional

Muskogee Country Club

Muskogee, Oklahoma

Host: Northeastern State University



Central Regional Teams: 1. Northeastern State [Mid-American Athletics Association] 2. Arkansas Tech [Great American Conference] 3. Southwestern Oklahoma State 4. Central Missouri 5. Central Oklahoma 6. Henderson State 7. Minnesota State Mankato [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] 8. Missouri Western 9. Nebraska-Kearney 10. Lindenwood (Missouri) 11. Southern Nazarene 12. Oklahoma Baptist Individuals: 1. Hannah Hankinson, Augustana (South Dakota) 2. Lexi Hanson, Sioux Falls 3. Hannah Perkins, Fort Hays State 4. Alexandra Demko, Minot State 5. McKayla Poppens, Augustana (South Dakota) 6. Sophia Hill, Concordia-St. Paul

East Super Regional

The Pearl Club

Owensboro, Kentucky

Host: Kentucky Wesleyan College

East Regional Teams: 1. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference] 2. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] 3. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] 4. Missouri-St. Louis 5. Northern Michigan 6. Tiffin 7. Wayne State (Michigan) 8. Illinois Springfield 9. Northwood 10. Merrimack [Northeast-10 Conference] 11. West Chester [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] 12. Charleston (West Virginia) [Mountain East Conference] Individuals: 1. Carmen Villaverde, Maryville (Missouri) 2. Natas Ainsley-Thomas, McKendree 3. Christina Williams, Malone 4. Abbey Leighty, Southern Indiana 5. Kasey Kane, Lewis 6. Sara Sauzo, California University of Pennsylvania

South Regional

Cleveland Country Club

Cleveland, Tennessee

Host: Lee University

South Regional Teams: 1. Barry 2. Nova Southeastern 3. Lynn [Sunshine State Conference] 4. Florida Tech 5. Saint Leo 6. Limestone [Conference Carolinas] 7. Florida Southern 8. Tampa 9. Rollins 10. Lee [Gulf South Conference] 11. Flagler [Peach Belt Conference] 12. Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] Individuals: 1. Warissa Paungcharoen, Wingate 2. Franziska Bremm, West Georgia 3. Lise Malherbe, Lincoln Memorial 4. Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne 5. Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman 6. Solange Gomez, West Florida

West Regional

Amarillo Country Club

Amarillo, Texas

Host: West Texas A&M University

West Regional Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University [Heartland Conference} 2. Cal State San Marcos 3. West Texas A&M [Lone Star Conference] 4. St. Mary’s (TX) 5. Academy of Art [Pacific West Conference] 6. Oklahoma Christian 7. St. Edward’s 8. Sonoma State 9. Texas A&M-Commerce 10. Cal State Monterey Bay 11. Colorado State-Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] 12. Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Individuals: 1. Alli Kim, Point Loma 2. Julia Baroth, Colorado-Colorado Springs 3. Shantel Antonio, Concordia Portland 4. Yu Hsin Chang, Cal State East Bay 5. Junie Khaw, Tarleton State 6. Cammie Decker, Concordia Portland

