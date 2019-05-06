2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Twenty-one conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

Women's Golf Recap: https://t.co/yP9uQ0QTdq

No. 2-ranked @GFU_WomensGolf won a playoff on the 18th hole to punch its ticket to the NCAA DIII Championship in Houston, Texas and grab a share of the NWC Championship#TrueBlue | #d3golf pic.twitter.com/xr3gdMDa27 — George Fox Athletics (@GFUAthletics) April 29, 2019

The championships will be conducted May 14-17 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

TEAMS

1. Carleton College

2. George Fox University

3. New York University

4. Grinnell College

5. DePauw University

6. Williams College

7. Rhodes College

8. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps

9. Washington University in St. Louis

10. Methodist University

11. University of the Redlands

12. Washington and Lee University

13. Illinois Wesleyan University

14. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

15. Saint Mary’s College (Indiana)

16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

17. Transylvania University

18. Central College (Iowa)

19. Stevenson University

20. Aurora University

21. University of Mount Union

22. Drew University

23. The College of St. Scholastica

24. Gettysburg College

25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)

INDIVIDUALS

1. Bailey Plourde, Centre College

2. Erica Whitehouse, Christopher Newport University

3. Taylor Beckwith, Whittier College

4. Chloe Levins, Middlebury College

5. Emily Lewis, Chapman University

6. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)

In 2018, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won its first-ever NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship in program history after defeating Williams College in a two-hole playoff at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. George Fox was third with a 1,272 team total. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ senior Margaret Loncki earned medalist honors with a three-shot victory over Navika Kuchakulla from New York University.

For more information about the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com.