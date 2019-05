2019 DII women's golf championships: Scores, schedule from super regional competition

The 2019 DII women's golf championships are underway. You can follow live scoring updates right here.

PARTICIPANTS: 2019 selections announced

Four Super Regional tournaments kicked off play on Monday, May 6. Each super region consists of 12 teams and six individuals. Three rounds of action will be played through May 8 to determine who advances to the championships at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida held from May 14-18. The top four teams and top four individuals from each Super Region will advance.

RANKINGS: Regional | WGCA

Here are the leaders after Round 2, as well as links to follow live.

Super region Location Day 2 Team leader Results Central Muskogee Country Club (OK) Southwest Oklahoma State Live stats East The Pearl Club (KY) Indianapolis Live stats South Cleveland Country Club (TN) Lynn Live stats West Amarillo Country Club (TX) DBU* Live stats

* In progress

Indianapolis won the 2018 DII women's golf national championship, holding on against California Baptist at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. It was the Greyhounds second title in four years. Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the DII women's golf team championship.

DII WOMEN'S GOLF HISTORY: UIndy wins 2018 title

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx. 2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 Dallas Baptist University 1,223 Findlay, Ohio 2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo. 2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich. 2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C. 2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky. 2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich. 2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz. 2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio 2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston 2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida 2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State 2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico 2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla. 2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the Hills, Fla. 2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State 2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C. 2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference

* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather

From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.