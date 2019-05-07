2019 DII women's golf championships: Scores, schedule from super regional competition

The 2019 DII women's golf championships are underway. You can follow live scoring updates right here.
Four Super Regional tournaments kicked off play on Monday, May 6. Each super region consists of 12 teams and six individuals. Three rounds of action will be played through May 8 to determine who advances to the championships at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida held from May 14-18. The top four teams and top four individuals from each Super Region will advance.
Here are the leaders after Round 2, as well as links to follow live.
|Super region
|Location
|Day 2 Team leader
|Results
|Central
|Muskogee Country Club (OK)
|Southwest Oklahoma State
|Live stats
|East
|The Pearl Club (KY)
|Indianapolis
|Live stats
|South
|Cleveland Country Club (TN)
|Lynn
|Live stats
|West
|Amarillo Country Club (TX)
|DBU*
|Live stats
* In progress
Indianapolis won the 2018 DII women's golf national championship, holding on against California Baptist at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. It was the Greyhounds second title in four years. Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the DII women's golf team championship.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,157
|California Baptist
|1,195
|Houston, Tx.
|2017
|Barry
|Shannon Sykora
|1,222
|Dallas Baptist University
|1,223
|Findlay, Ohio
|2016
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,173
|Indianapolis
|1,182
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,212
|Rollins
|1,217
|Allendale, Mich.
|2014
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,164
|Barry
|1,193
|Conover, N.C.
|2013
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,187
|Nova Southeastern
|1,190
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Nova Southeastern
|Amanda Brown
|1,234
|Florida Southern
|1,254
|Shelbyville, Ky.
|2011
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,157
|Rollins
|1,185
|Allendale, Mich.
|2010
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,180
|Rollins
|1,180
|Mesa, Ariz.
|2009
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,230
|Grand Valley State
|1,230
|Findlay, Ohio
|2008
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,181
|Nova Southeastern
|1,181
|Houston
|2007
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,188
|Rollins
|1,188
|West Florida
|2006
|*Rollins
|Julie Garner
|919
|Ferris State
|919
|Grand Valley State
|2005
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,185
|Grand Valley State
|1,185
|Western New Mexico
|2004
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,196
|Ferris State/Florida Southern
|1,196
|Orlando, Fla.
|2003
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,237
|Florida Southern
|1,237
|Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
|2002
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,234
|Barry
|1,234
|Grand Valley State
|2001
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,250
|Rollins
|1,250
|Rock Hill, S.C.
|2000
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,259
|Rollins
|1,259
|Lone Star Conference
* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather
From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.