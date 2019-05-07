2019 NCAA DI women's golf championship: Scores, schedule for regional tournaments

Regional competition for the 2019 DI women's golf championship takes place May 6-8 to determine the championship field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of the NCAA championship.

A total of 384 participants have been selected for regional competition. Of these players, 132 will advance to the championships finals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each regional.

To follow along with scoring from each regional, click here.

Regional competition takes place at four sites. The Auburn regional will be played at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Alabama and will be hosted by Auburn University. The Cle Elum regional will be played at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington and the University of Washington will host. The East Lansing regional will be played at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan and will be hosted by Michigan State University. The Norman regional will be played at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma will serve as the host institution.

Regional location Scoring Auburn regional Saugahatchee Country Club, Opelika, AL Live scoring Cle Elum regional Tumble Creek Club at Suncadia Resort, Cle Elum, WA Live scoring East Lansing regional Forest Akers West Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich., MI Live scoring Norman regional Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, OK Live scoring

For a full list of regional qualifiers, click here.

The national championships will be May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas hosted by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the Golf Channel.

In 2018, Arizona claimed its third NCAA Division I Women's Golf National Championship, the first since 2000, defeating Alabama 3-2-0 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.