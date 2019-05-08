2019 DII women's golf championships: Scores, schedule, advancing teams from super regionals

The 16 teams and 16 individuals who will participate in the 2019 DII women's golf championships have been determined, following the conclusion of super regionals Wednesday.
Four Super Regional tournaments were conducted May 6-8, with each super region consisting of 12 teams and six individuals. The top four finishing schools and top four individuals not with an advancing team from each Super Regional will now play at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida for the national championships held from May 14-18.
DII GOLF NEWS: 2019 selections announced | Regional | WGCA
Below are the final leaderboards and advancing teams/individuals to come out of Super Regionals:
|Super region
|Location
|TOP 4 SCHOOLS
|top 4 individuals
|results
|Central
|Muskogee Country Club (OK)
|SW Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State, Central Missouri
|Shi Qing Ong (Mo. Western St.), Alissa Carlson (Minnesota State), Sydney Roberts (Central Oklahoma), Luisa Gartmann (Henderson State)
|Final stats
|East
|The Pearl Club (KY)
|Findlay, UIndy, Grand Valley State, Missouri-St. Louis
|Sydni Harding (Northwood), Caro Els (Northern Michigan), Krystal Knight (Merrimack), Jennifer Queller (Illinois-Springfield)
|Final stats
|South
|Cleveland Country Club (TN)
|Lynn, Limestone, Barry, Florida Tech
|Isabel Nesteus (Saint Leo), Victoria Hall (Anderson), Izzy Lawrence (Saint Leo), Aldana Foigel (Nova Southeastern)
|Final stats
|West
|Amarillo Country Club (TX)
|DBU, West Texas A&M, Cal State San Marcos, Oklahoma Christian
|Anahi Servin (Academy of Art), Kylie Jack (Simon Fraser), Megan Daleo (Sonoma State), Jaya Rampuri (Simon Fraser)
|Final stats
Indianapolis won the 2018 DII women's golf national championship, holding on against California Baptist at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. It was the Greyhounds second title in four years. Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the DII women's golf team championship.
DII WOMEN'S GOLF HISTORY: UIndy wins 2018 title
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,157
|California Baptist
|1,195
|Houston, Tx.
|2017
|Barry
|Shannon Sykora
|1,222
|Dallas Baptist University
|1,223
|Findlay, Ohio
|2016
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,173
|Indianapolis
|1,182
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Indianapolis
|Brent Nicoson
|1,212
|Rollins
|1,217
|Allendale, Mich.
|2014
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,164
|Barry
|1,193
|Conover, N.C.
|2013
|Lynn
|Danny Randolph
|1,187
|Nova Southeastern
|1,190
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Nova Southeastern
|Amanda Brown
|1,234
|Florida Southern
|1,254
|Shelbyville, Ky.
|2011
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,157
|Rollins
|1,185
|Allendale, Mich.
|2010
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,180
|Rollins
|1,180
|Mesa, Ariz.
|2009
|Nova Southeastern
|Kevin Marsh
|1,230
|Grand Valley State
|1,230
|Findlay, Ohio
|2008
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,181
|Nova Southeastern
|1,181
|Houston
|2007
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,188
|Rollins
|1,188
|West Florida
|2006
|*Rollins
|Julie Garner
|919
|Ferris State
|919
|Grand Valley State
|2005
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,185
|Grand Valley State
|1,185
|Western New Mexico
|2004
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,196
|Ferris State/Florida Southern
|1,196
|Orlando, Fla.
|2003
|Rollins
|Julie Garner
|1,237
|Florida Southern
|1,237
|Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
|2002
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,234
|Barry
|1,234
|Grand Valley State
|2001
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,250
|Rollins
|1,250
|Rock Hill, S.C.
|2000
|Florida Southern
|Robbie Davis
|1,259
|Rollins
|1,259
|Lone Star Conference
* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather
From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.