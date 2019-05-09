2019 NCAA DI women's golf championships field finalized

INDIANAPOLIS — The field for the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas has been determined.

Four regional competitions were held May 6-8 and the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the national championships from each regional site. The four regional sites included Auburn, Alabama; Cle Elum, Washington; East Lansing, Michigan; and Norman, Oklahoma. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will serve as the host of the championships and Golf Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 20, 21 and 22.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2019 championships finals are listed below.

Auburn Regional Site:

1. Vanderbilt

2. Florida State

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Auburn

6. Tennessee

Individuals:

1. Linette Holmslykke – Murray State

2. Virunpat Olankitkunchai – Maryland

3. Angelica Moresco – Alabama



Cle Elum Regional Site:

1. Southern California

2. Washington

3. Northwestern

4. Arkansas

5. San Jose State

6. Central Florida

Individuals:

1. Kathleen Scavo – Oregon

2. Aneka Seumanutafa –Ohio State

3. Ellie Slama – Oregon State

East Lansing Regional Site:

1. Kent State

2. Arizona

3. UCLA

4. Stanford

5. Illinois

6. Indiana

Individuals:

1. Haylin Harris – Michigan State

2. Mikayla Fitzpatrick – Xavier

3. Allyson Geer-Park – Michigan State

Norman Regional Site:

1. Texas

2. Florida

3. Wake Forest

4. Purdue

5. Arizona State

6. Mississippi

Individuals:

1. Kaitlin Milligan – Oklahoma

2. Michaela Fletcher – Memphis

3. Amanda Hollandsworth – Virginia Tech

The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the championship.

Live results from the championship can be found online at NCAA.com.