2019 NCAA DI women's golf championships: Scores, schedule, how to watch the 2019 tournaments

Southern California rolled through the Cle Elum Regional and enters the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship as the nation’s top-ranked team and the clear favorite. The Trojans have won seven tournament titles this season and are seeking the program’s fourth national championship - but first under rookie coach Justin Silverstein.

The Trojans are one of 24 teams that will compete for the championship May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals (132 players) completing 54 holes of stroke play. The top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the championship.

Blessings GC, home course for the Arkansas men’s and women’s golf teams, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and opened in 2004. Kyle Phillips redesigned the course in 2016 and made it an easier walk, trimming 1.8 miles from the scenic, demanding layout.

Golf Channel is providing 15 hours of live TV coverage. Also, return to NCAA.com for daily recaps and live updates throughout the tournament.

2019 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships: Schedule

Golf Channel TV schedule

Monday, May 20 — Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m.

— Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 — Quarterfinals, Team Match Play, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; Semifinals, Team Match Play, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

— Quarterfinals, Team Match Play, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; Semifinals, Team Match Play, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 — Team National Championship, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2019 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships: Teams, preview

The Field: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Purdue, San Jose State, Southern California, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington, Wake Forest.

FIVE TEAMS TO WATCH

Southern Cal — The Trojans claimed the top three individual spots in their 15-shot regional victory. USC has dominated stroke play tournaments all season but match play can produce unexpected results.

Texas — The Longhorns are peaking at the perfect time, winning the Big 12 Championships and the Norman Regional to push their victory count to five on the season. Hailee Cooper is one of the nation’s top freshmen.

Arizona — The Wildcats return four players from last year’s national championship squad and arrive in Fayetteville on form after a second-place finish in the East Lansing Regional.

Arkansas — Course knowledge and a partisan gallery could propel the nation’s 10th-ranked team. Fassi and Benton are a strong 1-2 combo but the bottom half of the lineup might dictate the Razorbacks’ success.

Kent State — The Golden Flashes led the nation with seven stroke play titles this season, including a one-shot victory over the defending national champs in the East Lansing Regional. They’re no strangers to NCAA Match Play either, reaching the top eight the last two years.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jennifer Chang, Southern Cal — No. 3 in Golfstat individual rankings, won Cle Elum Regional with an 11-under total for her second victory of the season.

Maria Fassi, Arkansas — Runner-up in 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur aims to cap outstanding career by claiming the national title on the Razorbacks’ home course. SEC champion.

Frida Kinhult, Florida State — A freshman from Sweden and the nation’s top-ranked player. Recorded 12 sub-70 rounds this season, including a final-round 68 in the Auburn Regional.

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest — 2018 NCAA champion, 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, No. 6 in Golfstat rankings.

Andrea Lee, Stanford — No. 2 in Golfstat rankings, finished in top-10 in six of eight starts in 2018-19 season, two-time U.S. Curtis Cup team member.

2019 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships: Scores

The 2019 NCAA DI women's golf national championship field is set after 24 teams and 12 individuals advanced in regionals.

A total of 384 participants were selected for regional competition at four sites from May 6-8. Of these players, 132 have advanced to the championships finals. The top six teams and three individuals not from an advancing school qualify for the national championships.

The 2019 DI women's golf championships are May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Regional competition took place at four sites: The Auburn regional at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Alabama; Cle Elum regional at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington; East Lansing regional at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan; and the Norman regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. Below are the final scores and advancing participants from 2019 regionals.

Regional ADVANCING SCHOOLS Advancing individuals Scoring Auburn regional Vanderbilt, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Auburn, Tennessee Linette Holmslykke (Murray State), Virunpat Olankitkunchai (Maryland), Angelica Moresco (Alabama) Final scores Cle Elum regional USC, Washington, Northwestern, Arkansas, San Jose State, UCF Kathleen Scavo (Oregon), Aneka Seumanutafa (Ohio State), Ellie Slama (Oregon State) Final scores East Lansing regional Kent State, Arizona, UCLA, Stanford, Illinois, Indiana Haylin Harris (Michigan State), Mikayla Fitzpatrick (Xavier), Allyson Geer-Park (Michigan State) Final scores Norman regional Texas, Florida, Wake Forest, Purdue, Arizona State, Ole Miss Kaitlin Milligan (Oklahoma), Michaela Fletcher (Memphis), Amanda Hollandsworth (Virginia Tech) Final scores

For the full list of regional qualifiers, click here.

The national championships will be May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas hosted by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the Golf Channel.

In 2018, Arizona claimed its third NCAA Division I women's golf national Championship, the first since 2000, defeating Alabama 3-2-0 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.