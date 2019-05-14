TRENDING:

Ryan Connors |NCAA.com | May 16, 2019

DIII women's golf championship: Schedule, qualifiers and latest news

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps wins the 2018 DIII Women's Golf Championship

The 2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships continue Thursday, May 16 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Commission serving as hosts. Keep it here for the schedule, qualifiers and latest news for the tournament.

Twenty-five teams and six individual players make up the field. The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day.  In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score. The championship will conclude on Friday, May 17.

Follow live: Team leaderboard | Player leaderboard

New York University is the leader after two days of play at +37 with Jessica Wu leading the Bobcats individually with her tied-for-fourth ranking. Arshia Mahant is also sitting in the Top 15. Methodist, Williams, Claremont Mudd Scripps and Carleton round out the top five on the team leaderboard. Grinnell College's Nina Kouchi, Carleton's Ziyi Wang and Emily Salamy are all tied for first in the individual rankings. 

TEAMS

1. New York University
2. Methodist University
3. Williams College
4. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps
5. Carlton College
6. DePauw University 
7. George Fox University
8. Grinnell College
9. Redlands
10. Washington and Lee
11. Washington U St. Louis
12. Rhodes College
13. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
14. Transylvania University
15. Illinois Wesleyan
T16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
T16. St. Mary's 
18. Stevenson University
19. Central College (Iowa)
20. Mount Union
T21. Drew University
T21. Gettysburg College
23. Aurora University
24. The College of St. Scholastica
25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)

DIII WOMEN'S GOLF: Rankings | 2018 championship highlights

INDIVIDUALS

1. Erica Whitehouse, Christopher Newport University
2. Bailey Plourde, Centre College
3. Taylor Beckwith, Whittier College
4. Chloe Levins, Middlebury College
5. Emily Lewis, Chapman University
6. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won the championship, its first in program history, in 2018. Methodist is the all-time leader in DIII women's golf championships, having won the first 13 titles in history dating back to 2000.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams  1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas
2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas
2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla.
2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind.
2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla.
2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg
2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C.
2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis.
2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis.
2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke
2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin
2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan

# 2011 champions shortened to three rounds due to weather.

* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.

2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships selections announced

The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps wins first DIII Women's Golf Championship after two-hole playoff with Williams

Golf
2018 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships selections revealed

The NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships selections were announced Monday, April 30.
Championships