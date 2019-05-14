DIII women's golf championship: Schedule, qualifiers and latest news

The 2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships continue Thursday, May 16 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Commission serving as hosts. Keep it here for the schedule, qualifiers and latest news for the tournament.

Twenty-five teams and six individual players make up the field. The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score. The championship will conclude on Friday, May 17.

New York University is the leader after two days of play at +37 with Jessica Wu leading the Bobcats individually with her tied-for-fourth ranking. Arshia Mahant is also sitting in the Top 15. Methodist, Williams, Claremont Mudd Scripps and Carleton round out the top five on the team leaderboard. Grinnell College's Nina Kouchi, Carleton's Ziyi Wang and Emily Salamy are all tied for first in the individual rankings.

TEAMS

1. New York University

2. Methodist University

3. Williams College

4. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps

5. Carlton College

6. DePauw University

7. George Fox University

8. Grinnell College

9. Redlands

10. Washington and Lee

11. Washington U St. Louis

12. Rhodes College

13. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

14. Transylvania University

15. Illinois Wesleyan

T16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

T16. St. Mary's

18. Stevenson University

19. Central College (Iowa)

20. Mount Union

T21. Drew University

T21. Gettysburg College

23. Aurora University

24. The College of St. Scholastica

25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)



INDIVIDUALS

1. Erica Whitehouse, Christopher Newport University

2. Bailey Plourde, Centre College

3. Taylor Beckwith, Whittier College

4. Chloe Levins, Middlebury College

5. Emily Lewis, Chapman University

6. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won the championship, its first in program history, in 2018. Methodist is the all-time leader in DIII women's golf championships, having won the first 13 titles in history dating back to 2000.

