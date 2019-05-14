DIII women's golf championship: Schedule, qualifiers and latest news

The 2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships continue Thursday, May 16 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Commission serving as hosts. Keep it here for the schedule, qualifiers and latest news for the tournament.
Twenty-five teams and six individual players make up the field. The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score. The championship will conclude on Friday, May 17.
Follow live: Team leaderboard | Player leaderboard
New York University is the leader after two days of play at +37 with Jessica Wu leading the Bobcats individually with her tied-for-fourth ranking. Arshia Mahant is also sitting in the Top 15. Methodist, Williams, Claremont Mudd Scripps and Carleton round out the top five on the team leaderboard. Grinnell College's Nina Kouchi, Carleton's Ziyi Wang and Emily Salamy are all tied for first in the individual rankings.
TEAMS
1. New York University
2. Methodist University
3. Williams College
4. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps
5. Carlton College
6. DePauw University
7. George Fox University
8. Grinnell College
9. Redlands
10. Washington and Lee
11. Washington U St. Louis
12. Rhodes College
13. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
14. Transylvania University
15. Illinois Wesleyan
T16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
T16. St. Mary's
18. Stevenson University
19. Central College (Iowa)
20. Mount Union
T21. Drew University
T21. Gettysburg College
23. Aurora University
24. The College of St. Scholastica
25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)
INDIVIDUALS
1. Erica Whitehouse, Christopher Newport University
2. Bailey Plourde, Centre College
3. Taylor Beckwith, Whittier College
4. Chloe Levins, Middlebury College
5. Emily Lewis, Chapman University
6. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won the championship, its first in program history, in 2018. Methodist is the all-time leader in DIII women's golf championships, having won the first 13 titles in history dating back to 2000.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Jodie Burton
|1,261
|Williams
|1,261
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2017
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|1,217
|George Fox
|1,219
|Houston, Texas
|2016
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|904
|Texas-Tyler
|919
|Houston, Texas
|2015
|Williams
|Bill Kangas
|1,264
|Wittenberg
|1,281
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2014
|Rhodes
|Mike Clary
|1,256
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,280
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2013
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Darla Kirby
|1,239
|Texas-Tyler
|1,247
|Miramar Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,242
|DePauw
|1,248
|Angola, Ind.
|2011
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|966
|Gustavus Adolphus
|978
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2010
|Methodist
|Tom Inczauskis
|1,282
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,301
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2009
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,257
|Wisconsin Stevens Point
|1,282
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|2008
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,219
|DePauw
|1,258
|Wartburg
|2007
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,215
|DePauw
|1,303
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2006
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,240
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,316
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2005
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,272
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,284
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|2004
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,303
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,305
|Green Lake, Wis.
|2003
|Methodist
|Vici Pate
|1,296
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,349
|Green Lake, Wis.
|2002
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,310
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|1,341
|Mount Holyoke
|2001
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,214
|Concordia-Moorhead
|1,264
|Millikin
|2000
|Methodist
|Kim Kincer
|1,285
|Concordia-Moorhead
|1,336
|Illinois Wesleyan
# 2011 champions shortened to three rounds due to weather.
* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.