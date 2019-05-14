TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 17, 2019

New York University wins DIII women's golf championship

NYU claims 2019 DIII women's golf championship

New York University has won the 2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships. This is the first national title for the Violets' women's golf program, and the third team championship in school history. NYU overtook Williams College in the final round, finishing the day with a 6-over-par 294 and a 1217 tournament total.

Williams College's Cordelia Chan claimed the individual title after shooting even par in the final round to finish with a tournament total 296.

For a look at the full leaderboard and individual round results, click here.

The 2019 DIII women's golf championships tournament took place at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Commission serving as hosts. 

Twenty-five teams and six individual players made up the field. The championships consisted of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field was cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day.  In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day counted in the team’s total score. 

Results : Team leaderboard | Player leaderboard

Williams College entered the final round leading the field after finishing the third round at 51 over and pacing the field with a 12-over score, eight strokes better than anyone else on the day. NYU, the leader entering Thursday's third round, was in second at 59 over. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps was in third at 62 over. Rhodes's Emily Salamy was pacing as the individual leader at seven over, with Williams's Cordelia Chan and Centre College's Bailey Plourde tied in second place at eight over.

Below is a list of the teams that qualified for the 2019 tournament. 

TEAMS

1. Williams College
2. New York University 
3. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps
4. Methodist
5. DePauw University 
6. Carleton College
7. George Fox University
8. Grinnell College
9. Rhodes
10. Washington U St. Louis
11. Redlands
12. Washington & Lee
T13. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
T13. St. Mary's College
15. Transylvania University
16. Illinois Wesleyan
16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
18. Stevenson University
19. Central College (Iowa)
20. Mount Union
21. Gettysburg College
22. Aurora University
23. Drew University
24. The College of St. Scholastica
25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)

INDIVIDUALS

1. Bailey Plourde, Centre College
2. Erica Whitehouse, Christopher Newport University
3. Taylor Beckwith, Whittier College
4. Chloe Levins, Middlebury College
5. Brittany Coppess, Central College
6. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2019 New York University Brad Johnson 1217 Williams 1,222 Houston, Texas
2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jodie Burton 1,261 Williams  1,261 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2017 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,217 George Fox 1,219 Houston, Texas
2016 Rhodes Mike Clary 904 Texas-Tyler 919 Houston, Texas
2015 Williams Bill Kangas 1,264 Wittenberg 1,281 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2014 Rhodes Mike Clary 1,256 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,280 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2013 Mary Hardin-Baylor Darla Kirby 1,239 Texas-Tyler 1,247 Miramar Beach, Fla.
2012 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,242 DePauw 1,248 Angola, Ind.
2011 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 966 Gustavus Adolphus 978 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2010 Methodist Tom Inczauskis 1,282 Gustavus Adolphus 1,301 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2009 Methodist Vici Pate 1,257 Wisconsin Stevens Point 1,282 Port St. Lucie, Fla.
2008 Methodist Vici Pate 1,219 DePauw 1,258 Wartburg
2007 Methodist Vici Pate 1,215 DePauw 1,303 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2006 Methodist Vici Pate 1,240 Gustavus Adolphus 1,316 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
2005 Methodist Vici Pate 1,272 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,284 Southern Pines, N.C.
2004 Methodist Vici Pate 1,303 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,305 Green Lake, Wis.
2003 Methodist Vici Pate 1,296 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,349 Green Lake, Wis.
2002 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,310 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1,341 Mount Holyoke
2001 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,214 Concordia-Moorhead 1,264 Millikin
2000 Methodist Kim Kincer 1,285 Concordia-Moorhead 1,336 Illinois Wesleyan

# 2011 champions shortened to three rounds due to weather.

* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship

