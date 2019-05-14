New York University wins DIII women's golf championship

New York University has won the 2019 NCAA DIII women's golf championships. This is the first national title for the Violets' women's golf program, and the third team championship in school history. NYU overtook Williams College in the final round, finishing the day with a 6-over-par 294 and a 1217 tournament total.

Williams College's Cordelia Chan claimed the individual title after shooting even par in the final round to finish with a tournament total 296.

For a look at the full leaderboard and individual round results, click here.

The 2019 DIII women's golf championships tournament took place at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Commission serving as hosts.

Twenty-five teams and six individual players made up the field. The championships consisted of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field was cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day counted in the team’s total score.

Results : Team leaderboard | Player leaderboard

Williams College entered the final round leading the field after finishing the third round at 51 over and pacing the field with a 12-over score, eight strokes better than anyone else on the day. NYU, the leader entering Thursday's third round, was in second at 59 over. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps was in third at 62 over. Rhodes's Emily Salamy was pacing as the individual leader at seven over, with Williams's Cordelia Chan and Centre College's Bailey Plourde tied in second place at eight over.

Below is a list of the teams that qualified for the 2019 tournament.

TEAMS

1. Williams College

2. New York University

3. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps

4. Methodist

5. DePauw University

6. Carleton College

7. George Fox University

8. Grinnell College

9. Rhodes

10. Washington U St. Louis

11. Redlands

12. Washington & Lee

T13. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

T13. St. Mary's College

15. Transylvania University

16. Illinois Wesleyan

16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

18. Stevenson University

19. Central College (Iowa)

20. Mount Union

21. Gettysburg College

22. Aurora University

23. Drew University

24. The College of St. Scholastica

25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)



INDIVIDUALS

1. Bailey Plourde, Centre College

2. Erica Whitehouse, Christopher Newport University

3. Taylor Beckwith, Whittier College

4. Chloe Levins, Middlebury College

5. Brittany Coppess, Central College

6. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)

