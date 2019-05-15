TRENDING:

DI MLAX: Scores, bracket

DI WLAX: Scores, bracket

DI Softball

Adelphi wins DII WLAX title

DI MTEN champ

DI WGOLF champ

golf-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 18, 2019

2019 DII women's golf championships: Florida Tech claims first-ever national title

Florida Tech claims 2019 DII Golf National Championship

In a decisive 4-1 match victory, the Florida Tech women’s golf team claimed the 2019 NCAA DII women’s golf national championship. 

Florida Tech’s Lucy Eaton started the day off right for the Panthers, coming from behind to take the first match up one stroke. Paola Ortiz followed with a solid four-stroke victory for Tech. The third match of the day was between Florida Tech’s Megan Dennis and Cal State San Marcos’ Savannah Magallon, and it would prove to be the decisive tally in Florida Tech’s championship win. Dennis held a strong lead through 15 holes of play — at times up by six strokes — until Magallon got the better of holes 16 and 17. Feeling the pressure on the 18th green, Dennis knocked in her put for the one-stroke lead finish — and a national title.

See the final round scores: Medal Match Championship

Tournament Recap

Florida Tech surged to the team lead on Thursday, finishing with a 13-over for the round. Cal State San Marcos stood in second place, with a 22-over performance on Thursday and trailed Florida Tech by four strokes overall. UIndy held third place heading into Friday's action at 55 over for the tournament. Florida Tech, Cal State San Marcos, UIndy, Barry, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Limestone, DBU and Findlay all advanced to Friday's match play.

Friday's rounds began with eight teams competing for the title in quarterfinal competition. After the morning's medal match events concluded, Florida Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma State, UIndy and Cal State San Marcos all advanced to the afternoon's semifinals matches. 

DII GOLF NEWS: 2019 selections Regional | WGCA

In semifinal action, Florida Tech beat out Southwestern Oklahoma State in medal match play, 3-2 while Cal State San Marcos defeated UIndy 3-2, as well. To see the semifinal leaderboard and round stats, click here.

Four Super Regional tournaments were conducted May 6-8, with each super region consisting of 12 teams and six individuals. The top four finishing schools and top four individuals not with an advancing team from each Super Regional are at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida for the national championships held from May 14-18. 

Individual Champion named

Cal State San Marcos’ Jaime Jacob is the NCAA Division II national champion after with an even score after three days of play.

Follow live here: Team Leaderboard | Individual Leaderboard

Below are the final leaderboards and advancing teams/individuals to come out of Super Regionals:

Super region Location TOP 4 SCHOOLS top 4 individuals results
Central Muskogee Country Club (OK) SW Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State, Central Missouri Shi Qing Ong (Mo. Western St.), Alissa Carlson (Minnesota State), Sydney Roberts (Central Oklahoma), Luisa Gartmann (Henderson State) Final stats
East The Pearl Club (KY) Findlay, UIndy, Grand Valley State, Missouri-St. Louis Sydni Harding (Northwood), Caro Els (Northern Michigan), Krystal Knight (Merrimack), Jennifer Queller (Illinois-Springfield) Final stats
South Cleveland Country Club (TN) Lynn, Limestone, Barry, Florida Tech Isabel Nesteus (Saint Leo), Victoria Hall (Anderson), Izzy Lawrence (Saint Leo), Aldana Foigel (Nova Southeastern) Final stats
West Amarillo Country Club (TX) DBU, West Texas A&M, Cal State San Marcos, Oklahoma Christian Anahi Servin (Academy of Art), Kylie Jack (Simon Fraser), Megan Daleo (Sonoma State), Jaya Rampuri (Simon Fraser) Final stats

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2019 Florida Tech Chris Saltmarsh 4** Cal State San Marco 1** West Palm Beach, Fla.
2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx.
2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 Dallas Baptist University 1,223 Findlay, Ohio
2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo.
2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich.
2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C.
2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky.
2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich.
2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz.
2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio
2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston
2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida
2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State
2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico
2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla.
2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the Hills, Fla.
2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State
2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C.
2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference

**Tournament format changed to head-to-head medal play 

* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather

* From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships