2019 DII women's golf championships: Florida Tech claims first-ever national title

In a decisive 4-1 match victory, the Florida Tech women’s golf team claimed the 2019 NCAA DII women’s golf national championship.

Florida Tech’s Lucy Eaton started the day off right for the Panthers, coming from behind to take the first match up one stroke. Paola Ortiz followed with a solid four-stroke victory for Tech. The third match of the day was between Florida Tech’s Megan Dennis and Cal State San Marcos’ Savannah Magallon, and it would prove to be the decisive tally in Florida Tech’s championship win. Dennis held a strong lead through 15 holes of play — at times up by six strokes — until Magallon got the better of holes 16 and 17. Feeling the pressure on the 18th green, Dennis knocked in her put for the one-stroke lead finish — and a national title.

See the final round scores: Medal Match Championship

Tournament Recap

Florida Tech surged to the team lead on Thursday, finishing with a 13-over for the round. Cal State San Marcos stood in second place, with a 22-over performance on Thursday and trailed Florida Tech by four strokes overall. UIndy held third place heading into Friday's action at 55 over for the tournament. Florida Tech, Cal State San Marcos, UIndy, Barry, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Limestone, DBU and Findlay all advanced to Friday's match play.

Friday's rounds began with eight teams competing for the title in quarterfinal competition. After the morning's medal match events concluded, Florida Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma State, UIndy and Cal State San Marcos all advanced to the afternoon's semifinals matches.

DII GOLF NEWS: 2019 selections | Regional | WGCA

In semifinal action, Florida Tech beat out Southwestern Oklahoma State in medal match play, 3-2 while Cal State San Marcos defeated UIndy 3-2, as well. To see the semifinal leaderboard and round stats, click here.

Four Super Regional tournaments were conducted May 6-8, with each super region consisting of 12 teams and six individuals. The top four finishing schools and top four individuals not with an advancing team from each Super Regional are at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida for the national championships held from May 14-18.

Individual Champion named

Cal State San Marcos’ Jaime Jacob is the NCAA Division II national champion after with an even score after three days of play.

Cal State San Marcos' Jaime Jacob is your Women's #D2Golf National Champion! Jacob finished at even par after the three stroke-play rounds.#MakeItYours #NCAAD2 pic.twitter.com/bCYsZFdpE6 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) May 16, 2019

Follow live here: Team Leaderboard | Individual Leaderboard

Below are the final leaderboards and advancing teams/individuals to come out of Super Regionals:

Super region Location TOP 4 SCHOOLS top 4 individuals results Central Muskogee Country Club (OK) SW Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State, Central Missouri Shi Qing Ong (Mo. Western St.), Alissa Carlson (Minnesota State), Sydney Roberts (Central Oklahoma), Luisa Gartmann (Henderson State) Final stats East The Pearl Club (KY) Findlay, UIndy, Grand Valley State, Missouri-St. Louis Sydni Harding (Northwood), Caro Els (Northern Michigan), Krystal Knight (Merrimack), Jennifer Queller (Illinois-Springfield) Final stats South Cleveland Country Club (TN) Lynn, Limestone, Barry, Florida Tech Isabel Nesteus (Saint Leo), Victoria Hall (Anderson), Izzy Lawrence (Saint Leo), Aldana Foigel (Nova Southeastern) Final stats West Amarillo Country Club (TX) DBU, West Texas A&M, Cal State San Marcos, Oklahoma Christian Anahi Servin (Academy of Art), Kylie Jack (Simon Fraser), Megan Daleo (Sonoma State), Jaya Rampuri (Simon Fraser) Final stats

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY