2019 DII women's golf championships: Scores, schedule from Friday, May 17

The 2019 Division II NCAA women's golf championships continue on Friday, May 17. The day began with eight teams competing for the title in quarterfinal competition. After the morning's medal match events concluded, Florida Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma State, UIndy and Cal State San Marcos all advanced to this afternoon's semifinals matches. The individual champion has already been crowned.

Follow semifinal action live here: Medal Match Championship

In semifinal matches, Florida State takes on Southwestern Oklahoma State and UIndy will face Cal State San Marcos on Friday afternoon. The advancing teams will compete on Saturday, May 18 for the team title.

Four Super Regional tournaments were conducted May 6-8, with each super region consisting of 12 teams and six individuals. The top four finishing schools and top four individuals not with an advancing team from each Super Regional are at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida for the national championships held from May 14-18.

Tournament Recap

Florida Tech surged to the team lead on Thursday, finishing with a 13-over for the round. Cal State San Marcos stood in second place, with a 22-over performance on Thursday and trailed Florida Tech by four strokes overall. UIndy held third place heading into Friday's action at 55 over for the tournament.

DII GOLF NEWS: 2019 selections announced | Regional | WGCA

Florida Tech, Cal State San Marcos, UIndy, Barry, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Limestone, DBU and Findlay all advanced to Friday's match play.

Individual Champion named

Cal State San Marcos’ Jaime Jacob is the NCAA Division II national champion after with an even score after three days of play.

Cal State San Marcos' Jaime Jacob is your Women's #D2Golf National Champion! Jacob finished at even par after the three stroke-play rounds.#MakeItYours #NCAAD2 pic.twitter.com/bCYsZFdpE6 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) May 16, 2019

Follow live here: Team Leaderboard | Individual Leaderboard

Below are the final leaderboards and advancing teams/individuals to come out of Super Regionals:

Super region Location TOP 4 SCHOOLS top 4 individuals results Central Muskogee Country Club (OK) SW Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Northeastern State, Central Missouri Shi Qing Ong (Mo. Western St.), Alissa Carlson (Minnesota State), Sydney Roberts (Central Oklahoma), Luisa Gartmann (Henderson State) Final stats East The Pearl Club (KY) Findlay, UIndy, Grand Valley State, Missouri-St. Louis Sydni Harding (Northwood), Caro Els (Northern Michigan), Krystal Knight (Merrimack), Jennifer Queller (Illinois-Springfield) Final stats South Cleveland Country Club (TN) Lynn, Limestone, Barry, Florida Tech Isabel Nesteus (Saint Leo), Victoria Hall (Anderson), Izzy Lawrence (Saint Leo), Aldana Foigel (Nova Southeastern) Final stats West Amarillo Country Club (TX) DBU, West Texas A&M, Cal State San Marcos, Oklahoma Christian Anahi Servin (Academy of Art), Kylie Jack (Simon Fraser), Megan Daleo (Sonoma State), Jaya Rampuri (Simon Fraser) Final stats

Indianapolis won the 2018 DII women's golf national championship, holding on against California Baptist at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. It was the Greyhounds second title in four years. Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up in the DII women's golf team championship.

DII WOMEN'S GOLF HISTORY: UIndy wins 2018 title

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2018 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,157 California Baptist 1,195 Houston, Tx. 2017 Barry Shannon Sykora 1,222 Dallas Baptist University 1,223 Findlay, Ohio 2016 Rollins Julie Garner 1,173 Indianapolis 1,182 Denver, Colo. 2015 Indianapolis Brent Nicoson 1,212 Rollins 1,217 Allendale, Mich. 2014 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,164 Barry 1,193 Conover, N.C. 2013 Lynn Danny Randolph 1,187 Nova Southeastern 1,190 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2012 Nova Southeastern Amanda Brown 1,234 Florida Southern 1,254 Shelbyville, Ky. 2011 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,157 Rollins 1,185 Allendale, Mich. 2010 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,180 Rollins 1,180 Mesa, Ariz. 2009 Nova Southeastern Kevin Marsh 1,230 Grand Valley State 1,230 Findlay, Ohio 2008 Rollins Julie Garner 1,181 Nova Southeastern 1,181 Houston 2007 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,188 Rollins 1,188 West Florida 2006 *Rollins Julie Garner 919 Ferris State 919 Grand Valley State 2005 Rollins Julie Garner 1,185 Grand Valley State 1,185 Western New Mexico 2004 Rollins Julie Garner 1,196 Ferris State/Florida Southern 1,196 Orlando, Fla. 2003 Rollins Julie Garner 1,237 Florida Southern 1,237 Howey-in-the Hills, Fla. 2002 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,234 Barry 1,234 Grand Valley State 2001 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,250 Rollins 1,250 Rock Hill, S.C. 2000 Florida Southern Robbie Davis 1,259 Rollins 1,259 Lone Star Conference

* Tournament shortened to three rounds due to weather

From 1996-99, Divisions II and III competed in a combined championship.