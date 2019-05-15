DI women's golf championship: How to watch, TV schedule

Only 24 teams remain, and over six days of play at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the 2019 champions for NCAA Division I women's golf will be decided. See details below on how to watch the 2019 DI women's golf championship.

The 24 teams qualifying for the championships came out of four regionals, which were played May 6-8. The top six teams from those regionals and the top three individuals from teams not advancing moved on to the championships. In addition to the 24 teams playing in the championships, 12 individuals will also participate.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will serve as the host of the championships and Golf Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 20, 21 and 22.

The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team move on for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the championship.

2019 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships: Schedule

Golf Channel TV schedule

Monday, May 20 — Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m.

— Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 — Quarterfinals, Team Match Play, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; Semifinals, Team Match Play, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

— Quarterfinals, Team Match Play, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; Semifinals, Team Match Play, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 — Team National Championship, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Below are the teams and individuals competing in the championships and links to results:

TEAMS

Vanderbilt

Florida State

Duke

Virginia

Auburn

Tennessee

USC

Washington

Northwestern

Arkansas

San Jose State

UCF

Kent State

Arizona

UCLA

Stanford

Illinois

Indiana

Texas

Florida

Wake Forest

Purdue

Arizona State

Mississippi

INDIVIDUALS

Linette Holmslykke – Murray State

Virunpat Olankitkunchai – Maryland

Angelica Moresco – Alabama

Kathleen Scavo – Oregon

Aneka Seumanutafa –Ohio State

Ellie Slama – Oregon State

Haylin Harris – Michigan State

Mikayla Fitzpatrick – Xavier

Allyson Geer-Park – Michigan State

Kaitlin Milligan – Oklahoma

Michaela Fletcher – Memphis

Amanda Hollandsworth – Virginia Tech

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Eugene, Ore. 2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla. 2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia 2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt 2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M 2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C. 2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md. 2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico 2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State 2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State 2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn 2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue 2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington 2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson 2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State 1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa 1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin 1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State 1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA 1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington 1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State 1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia 1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State 1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State 1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina 1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford 1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State 1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico 1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State 1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst 1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia 1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia 1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford

*Won in sudden death

$Fourth Round canceled due to rain

#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated

^Format switched to match play in 2015 season