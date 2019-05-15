DI women's golf championship: Schedule, qualifiers, live results

Only 24 teams remain, and over six days of play at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the 2019 champions for NCAA Division I women's golf will be decided.
The 24 teams qualifying for the championships came out of four regionals, which were played May 6-8. The top six teams from those regionals and the top three individuals from teams not advancing moved on to the championships. In addition to the 24 teams playing in the championships, 12 individuals will also participate.
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will serve as the host of the championships and Golf Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 20, 21 and 22.
The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team move on for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the championship.
Below are the teams and individuals competing in the championships and links to results:
TEAMS
- Vanderbilt
- Florida State
- Duke
- Virginia
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- USC
- Washington
- Northwestern
- Arkansas
- San Jose State
- UCF
- Kent State
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Stanford
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Texas
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Purdue
- Arizona State
- Mississippi
INDIVIDUALS
- Linette Holmslykke – Murray State
- Virunpat Olankitkunchai – Maryland
- Angelica Moresco – Alabama
- Kathleen Scavo – Oregon
- Aneka Seumanutafa –Ohio State
- Ellie Slama – Oregon State
- Haylin Harris – Michigan State
- Mikayla Fitzpatrick – Xavier
- Allyson Geer-Park – Michigan State
- Kaitlin Milligan – Oklahoma
- Michaela Fletcher – Memphis
- Amanda Hollandsworth – Virginia Tech
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE^
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Arizona
|Laura Ianello
|3-2
|Alabama
|Stillwater, Okla.
|2017
|Arizona State
|Missy Farr-Kaye
|3-1-1
|Northwestern
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|2016
|Washington
|Mary Lou Mulflur
|3-2
|Stanford
|Eugene, Ore.
|2015
|Stanford
|Anne Walker
|3-2
|Baylor
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2014
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,130
|Southern California
|1,132
|Tulsa, Okla.
|2013
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,133
|Duke
|1,154
|Georgia
|2012
|Alabama
|Mic Potter
|1,171
|USC
|1,172
|Vanderbilt
|2011
|UCLA
|Carrie Forsyth
|1,173
|Purdue
|1,177
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Purdue
|Devon Brouse
|1,153
|Southern California
|1,154
|Wilmington, N.C.
|2009
|Arizona State
|Melissa Luellen
|1,182
|UCLA
|1,190
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2008
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,168
|UCLA
|1,174
|New Mexico
|2007
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,170
|Purdue
|1,185
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2006
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,167
|Southern California
|1,177
|Ohio State
|2005
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,170
|UCLA
|1,175
|Oregon State
|2004
|UCLA
|Carrie Forsyth
|1,148
|Oklahoma State
|1,151
|Auburn
|2003
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,197
|Pepperdine
|1,213
|Purdue
|2002
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,164
|Arizona, Auburn, Texas
|1,170
|Washington
|2001
|Georgia
|Todd McCorkle
|1,176
|Duke
|1,179
|Stetson
|2000
|Arizona
|Todd McCorkle
|1,175
|Stanford
|1,196
|Oregon State
|1999
|$Duke
|Dan Brooks
|895
|Arizona State/Georgia
|903
|Tulsa
|1998
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,155
|Florida
|1,173
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,178
|San Jose State
|1,180
|Ohio State
|1996
|*Arizona
|Rick LaRose
|1,240
|San Jose State
|1,240
|UCLA
|1995
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,155
|San Jose State
|1,181
|UNC-Wilmington
|1994
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,189
|Southern California
|1,205
|Oregon State
|1993
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,187
|Texas
|1,189
|Georgia
|1992
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,171
|Arizona
|1,175
|Arizona State
|1991
|*UCLA
|Jackie Steinmann
|1,197
|San Jose State
|1,197
|Ohio State
|1990
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,206
|UCLA
|1,222
|South Carolina
|1989
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,208
|Tulsa
|1,209
|Stanford
|1988
|#Tulsa
|Dale McNamara
|1,175
|Georgia/Arizona State
|1,182
|New Mexico State
|1987
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,187
|Furman
|1,188
|New Mexico
|1986
|Florida
|Mimi Ryan
|1,180
|Miamia (Fla.)
|1,188
|Ohio State
|1985
|Florida
|Mimi Ryan
|1,218
|Tulsa
|1,233
|Amherst
|1984
|Miami (Fla.)
|Lela Cannon
|1,214
|Arizona State
|1,221
|Georgia
|1983
|TCU
|Fred Warren
|1,193
|Tulsa
|1,196
|Georgia
|1982
|Tulsa
|Dale McNamara
|1,191
|TCU
|1,227
|Stanford
*Won in sudden death
$Fourth Round canceled due to rain
#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated
^Format switched to match play in 2015 season