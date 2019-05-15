TRENDING:

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | May 15, 2019

DI women's golf championship: Schedule, qualifiers, live results

Arizona Women's Golf wins 2018 DI National Championship

Only 24 teams remain, and over six days of play at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the 2019 champions for NCAA Division I women's golf will be decided.

The 24 teams qualifying for the championships came out of four regionals, which were played May 6-8. The top six teams from those regionals and the top three individuals from teams not advancing moved on to the championships. In addition to the 24 teams playing in the championships, 12 individuals will also participate.

2019 WOMEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: Information | Tickets | Press Release

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will serve as the host of the championships and Golf Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 20, 21 and 22.

The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team move on for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the championship.

REGIONAL COMPETITION: Final scores and advancing teams

Below are the teams and individuals competing in the championships and links to results:

Follow live: Team Leaderboard | Individual Leaderboard

TEAMS

  • Vanderbilt
  • Florida State
  • Duke
  • Virginia
  • Auburn
  • Tennessee
  • USC
  • Washington
  • Northwestern
  • Arkansas
  • San Jose State
  • UCF
  • Kent State
  • Arizona
  • UCLA
  • Stanford
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Texas
  • Florida
  • Wake Forest
  • Purdue
  • Arizona State
  • Mississippi

INDIVIDUALS

  • Linette Holmslykke – Murray State
  • Virunpat Olankitkunchai – Maryland
  • Angelica Moresco – Alabama
  • Kathleen Scavo – Oregon
  • Aneka Seumanutafa –Ohio State
  • Ellie Slama – Oregon State
  • Haylin Harris – Michigan State
  • Mikayla Fitzpatrick – Xavier
  • Allyson Geer-Park – Michigan State
  • Kaitlin Milligan – Oklahoma
  • Michaela Fletcher – Memphis
  • Amanda Hollandsworth – Virginia Tech

SEE THE WINNERS: Championship History

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama   Stillwater, Okla.
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern   Sugar Grove, Ill.
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford   Eugene, Ore.
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor   Bradenton, Fla.
2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla.
2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia
2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt
2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M
2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C.
2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md.
2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico
2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla.
2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State
2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State
2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn
2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue
2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington
2001 Georgia Todd McCorkle 1,176 Duke 1,179 Stetson
2000 Arizona Todd McCorkle 1,175 Stanford 1,196 Oregon State
1999 $Duke Dan Brooks 895 Arizona State/Georgia 903 Tulsa
1998 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 Florida 1,173 Wisconsin
1997 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,178 San Jose State 1,180 Ohio State
1996 *Arizona Rick LaRose 1,240 San Jose State 1,240 UCLA
1995 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,155 San Jose State 1,181 UNC-Wilmington
1994 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,189 Southern California 1,205 Oregon State
1993 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,187 Texas 1,189 Georgia
1992 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,171 Arizona 1,175 Arizona State
1991 *UCLA Jackie Steinmann 1,197 San Jose State 1,197 Ohio State
1990 Arizona State Linda Vollstedt 1,206 UCLA 1,222 South Carolina
1989 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,208 Tulsa 1,209 Stanford
1988 #Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,175 Georgia/Arizona State 1,182 New Mexico State
1987 San Jose State Mark Gale 1,187 Furman 1,188 New Mexico
1986 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,180 Miamia (Fla.) 1,188 Ohio State
1985 Florida Mimi Ryan 1,218 Tulsa 1,233 Amherst
1984 Miami (Fla.) Lela Cannon 1,214 Arizona State 1,221 Georgia
1983 TCU Fred Warren 1,193 Tulsa 1,196 Georgia
1982 Tulsa Dale McNamara 1,191 TCU 1,227 Stanford

*Won in sudden death
$Fourth Round canceled due to rain
#Tulsa's participation in 1988 championships vacated
^Format switched to match play in 2015 season

Golf Channel to deliver more than 100 combined news and tournament hours dedicated to the 2019 NCAA women’s and men’s golf championships

GOLF Channel today announced coverage plans for the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships, featuring two weeks of comprehensive on-air, digital and social coverage produced on-site from the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. GOLF will dedicate its full suite of production resources to the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, featuring more than 100 hours of news and tournament coverage. 
READ MORE

3 women's golfers to watch at the 2019 NCAA championship

The 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship field is now down to just 132 golfers as we head into the finals at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. We’ve singled out three of the most intriguing to watch at the 2019 championship.
READ MORE

2019 NCAA DI women's golf championships: Scores, schedule, how to watch the 2019 tournaments

Here is the schedule, scores and how to watch information for the 2019 NCAA DI women's golf championships. The 2019 national championships are May 17-22 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
READ MORE

Championships