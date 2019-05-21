2019 NCAA DI women's golf championships: Scores, schedule, how to watch the 2019 tournaments

The sky finally turned blue Tuesday afternoon at the Blessings Golf Club, opening the window for thrilling match play action in the Division I Women’s Golf Championship quarterfinals.

As the day’s last light faded into night, No. 8 Auburn stunned top-seeded Texas. Minutes earlier, Duke’s Virginia Elena-Carter won the longest match in NCAA Championship history, defeating Ziyi Wang of Stanford to send the Blue Devils to the semifinals. The drama began when Arizona fueled a repeat, outlasting Pac-12 rival, Southern California. Wake Forest overcame a late ace and made two birdies on the final hole to sent home the host, Arkansas.

TUESDAY RECAP

All four matches were decided 3-2, each coming down to one head-to-head battle and a final decisive putt. Now the bracket is wide open. The top seed is gone, the top ranked team is gone and the crowd favorite is gone too.

Auburn plays Wake Forest in one semifinal Wednesday morning. Duke faces Arizona in the other. The winners play for the championship in the afternoon.

Where to begin on a day interrupted by a six-hour weather delay?

How about with Arizona, the defending national champion. Haley Moore sank the birdie putt that gave the Wildcats the title last year at Karsten Creek. She was in the pressure cooker again at The Blessings. The team’s fate against top-ranked Southern Cal came down to her match with Gabriela Ruffels.

On the final hole, with Ruffels snug for par, Moore rolled in a 15-footer for birdie to win, 1-up, setting off another celebration with her teammates on the green.

“I think the team knows I can come in the clutch so having that pressure on me is kind of fun,” said Moore, who is 4-0-0 in NCAA match play. “I knew that they were behind me no matter what.”

Momentum swung between Wake Forest and Arkansas all day. Maria Fassi, newly crowned NCAA individual champion, buoyed the Razorbacks by rallying to beat Vanessa Knecht 2 & 1. Wake’s energetic emotional leader Siyun Liu birdied the final hole to win her match, exploding with elation and setting the stage for teammate Jennifer Kupcho, the 2018 NCAA champion.

Kupcho, 3-up with four to play, was just 1-up on the final hole of her match and faced an awkward yardage for her approach shot. She stiffed it to three feet and rolled in the putt — which she needed because opponent Kaylee Benton had an even shorter birdie putt.

“Usually I’m the first one out there so being anchor was a different feeling,” Kupcho said. “I’m good under pressure so having that pressure at the end and knowing I was the match that mattered helped me relax so I could win.”

The Demon Deacons, with first-year coach Kim Lewellen and two freshmen in the lineup, earned the program’s first NCAA semifinal appearance.

“I only slept for one hour last night,” Lewellen said. “Arkansas is such a strong team with great coaches and they were on their home course. We knew we had to compete and be at the top of our game, and the ladies did that. It took everything we had to beat that squad.”

No different than the rest, Duke and Stanford traded great shots and clutch putts. They split four matches — three went the distance and the other lasted 19 holes.

Then, there was the first match out, which lasted the longest. Dormie on the 16th tee, Stanford’s Wang rallied to win three holes in a row and force sudden death. She barely missed three birdie tries during the playoff. Elena Carter, the 2016 NCAA champion, scrapped and survived until the short par-4 sixth where she laid up to her favorite yardage — 70 yards — nestled a wedge within five feet of the cup and rolled home the putt for the winning birdie.

“People love her at Duke, both on and off the course,” Duke coach Dan Brooks said. “She’s just been a great representative of the university. There were moments when she had quite the lead then she lost it, so that’s what stood out to me. But she never gave up and she kept fighting.”

Yet, Auburn might have the day’s best tale.

The Tigers barely got here. They were struggling in high winds late Monday evening when play was suspended. Given a chance to reset Tuesday morning for the final two holes of stroke play, they made the necessary pars to finish two shots ahead of Illinois.

Their reward? A matchup against Texas and its three first-team All-Americans. The Tigers quickly fell behind and were 3-down in three matches at one point in the back nine. They rallied to win two of the three. Mychael O’Berry flipped 3-down on the 14th tee against Texas freshman Sara Kouskova into 1-up on the 18th green. Auburn’s Brooke Sansom was 4-down after 11, withstood a 30-foot bomb by her opponent on the 18th green and won with par on the 20th hole.

Auburn rallies back to beat Texas, 3-2, to advance to the semifinals of the #NCAAGolf Championship! 🙌#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/d76RxJ0SHN — Auburn Women's Golf (@AuburnWGolf) May 22, 2019

Auburn coach Melissa Luellen described the collective comeback as “an amazing moment.”

“I just took it shot by shot,” Sansom said. “You can’t get ahead of yourself. I felt like I did that earlier in the match so I tried to remember what was important in the moment and go from there. It shows you it isn’t over until it’s over. You can’t give up, I sure didn’t.”

The golf was fun, electric and outstanding. Wake Forest’s Letizia Bagnoli aced the short 17th to square her match, only to lose when Brooke Matthews of Arkansas made birdie on the final hole.

Now to wonder what Wednesday might deliver.

MONDAY'S RECAP:

Maria Fassi returned to Arkansas for her senior year, determined to win a individual national championship and lead her team to the title.

She’s halfway there.

The Razorbacks’ senior fired a flawless 5-under 68 Monday afternoon in blustery conditions to win the Division I Women’s Golf individual crown. Fassi broke par in all three rounds on the Blessings Golf Club layout she’s called home for four years, closing with a bogey-free effort to finish 8-under.

“Walking down 18 was a dream,” Fassi said of the four-shot victory. “I had Shauna by my side, the team was behind the green, my mom was there watching, and everyone calling the Hogs. I get goosebumps just by thinking about it again. It was so much fun.”

The battle for the team national championship continues Tuesday. The Razorbacks and six other teams qualified for the eight-team match play bracket but the final spot won’t be decided until Tuesday morning because play was suspended due to darkness with six teams still on the course.

No. 2 Texas isn’t done but looks safe as the top seed. Duke, No. 1 Southern California, Wake Forest and defending champion Arizona will advance along with Stanford, which qualifies for match play for the fifth consecutive year. Auburn, playing holes 16-18, holds a three-shot lead over Illinois for the No. 8 seed in the bracket. The Fighting Illini completed its round Monday morning.

Fassi knew what she needed to shoot when her final round began. She was one shot behind Florida’s Sierra Brooks, who posted 4-under in the morning wave.

“I was feeling very comfortable with the way I was playing the previous two rounds and I knew I had to shoot a round in the 60s if I wanted to have a chance at the title,” Fassi said. “I was just feeling really good with my game. I've been feeling that way for two months or so. It was just like any other final round because I tried to go out there and stay aggressive.”

The lead changed hands when Fassi made three birdies on the front. She added two on the back and couldn’t recall having another bogey-free round on the demanding par-73, 6,397-yard Blessings layout.

Arkansas coach Shauna Taylor has never seen the Blessings play harder than it did Monday afternoon. Players battled swirling, gusting winds blowing 30 miles-per-hour and endured a 1 hour, 41 minute weather delay mid-round.

“I’m just so proud of Maria and what she did out there,” Taylor said. “What a fantastic round of golf in these conditions. I just can’t say enough about her as a person and as a player. What a special moment for her.”

Fassi, the No. 3 amateur in the world, won six tournaments in 2017-18 and received the Annika Award given to the nation’s best college golfer. She played poorly, however, in the 2018 NCAA Championship, opening with 81-78 and eventually tying for 66th and Razorbacks failed to reach match play.

“The drive back from Stillwater last year was no fun,” Fassi said. “I know I didn't want to feel that way again. I knew the team didn't want to feel that way ever again.”

That disappointing result and her near-miss at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April motivated Fassi to finish her career as a champion. Her combination of power, finesse and course knowledge blitzed the Blessings and the field.

Brooks, a junior at Florida, was pleased with her performance in the final round and the general state of her game. She shot a tournament-low 67 in the second round and 73 Monday.

“This is the best I’ve felt on and off the golf course,” Brooks said. “My mental game has improved with everything that I’ve gone through and I’ve learned a lot about the player that I am.”

Golf Channel coverage begins at 12 p.m. EDT Tuesday, airing the quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

Blessings GC, home course for the Arkansas men’s and women’s golf teams, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and opened in 2004. Kyle Phillips redesigned the course in 2016 and made it an easier walk, trimming 1.8 miles from the scenic, demanding layout.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Pac-12 conference schools have won the last four national championships. No. 4 Arizona is the defending champion, Arizona State won in 2017, Washington won an all-Pac 12 final in 2016 and Stanford claimed the title in 2015. Each team advanced to Fayetteville this year. The 2018 title was Arizona's third NCAA Division I women's golf national Championship, the first since 2000. The Wildcats took home the title after defeating Alabama 3-2-0 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Duke has won six national titles under coach Dan Brooks and was the last non-Pac 12 team to win, defeating USC by two shots in 2014. The championship format switched to match play the next year and the Pac-12’s dominance began.

