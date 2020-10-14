Trending:

NCAA.com | October 14, 2020

Substitutions allowed in DI Women’s Golf Championships

Duke beats out Wake Forest to claim the Women's Golf Championship

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved substitutions between stipulated rounds in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships.

Teams will be allowed to make substitutions between NCAA regional rounds and at the finals site for both stroke play and match play.

Oversight committee members also approved a model for postseason advancement in stroke play. 

An aggregate score playoff, counting all five players’ scores, would advance teams 24 through 15 and then would cut the field from 15 to eight teams for match play. The playoff still would be conducted with all the competing teams playing on different holes. 

