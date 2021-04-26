NCAA | April 26, 2021 2021 DII women's golf championship selections announced Central Missouri Athletics Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships. The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 3-5. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently with 9 teams and 4 individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the championships. The championships will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 72. The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals. DON'T MISS: Live updates of the 2021 DII women's golf championships Central Regional St. Joseph Country Club St. Joseph, Missouri Host: Missouri Western State University Teams: 1. Arkansas Tech 2. Central Oklahoma [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] 3. Northeastern State 4. Central Missouri 5. Rogers State 6. Henderson State [Great American Conference] 7. Southwestern Oklahoma State 8. Harding 9. Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] Individuals: 1. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western 2. Lexi Hanson, Sioux Falls 3. Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State 4. MacKayla Olsen, Upper Iowa East Regional Prairie View Golf Club Carmel, Indiana Host: University of Indianapolis Teams: 1. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference] 2. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] 3. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] 4. Missouri-St. Louis 5. Tiffin 6. Wayne State (Michigan) 7. Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] 8. Charleston (West Virginia) [Mountain East Conference] 9. Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference] Individuals: 1. Sabrina Coffman, Saginaw Valley 2. Sydni Harding, Northwood 3. Alayna Eldred, Ferris State 4. Caro Els, Northern Michigan South Regional Cleveland Country Club Cleveland, Tennessee Host: Lee University Teams: 1. Lynn [Sunshine State Conference] 2. Limestone [South Atlantic Conference] 3. University of Tampa 4. Florida Southern 5. Anderson (South Carolina) 6. Barry 7. Flagler [Gulf South Conference] 8. West Georgia [Peach Belt Conference] 9. Belmont Abbey [Conference Carolinas] Individuals: 1. Megan Sabol, North Georgia 2. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate 3. Solange Gomez, West Florida 4. Madeline Ananthasane, North Georgia West Regional Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch Denton, Texas Host: Dallas Baptist University Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University [Lone Star Conference] 2. Texas A&M-Commerce 3. Oklahoma Christian 4. St. Mary’s (Texas) 5. West Texas A&M 6. Arkansas-Fort Smith 7. Point Loma [Pacific West Conference] 8. Westminster (Utah) [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] 9. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Individuals: 1. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art 2. Faith Kilgore, Colorado Christian 3. Juanita Gomez, Midwestern State 4. Claire Shubin, Dominican NCAA DI women's and men's golf championship selection shows to air on GOLF Channel 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will be announced on the GOLF Channel. The women's selections will be announced on April 28 and the men's will be announced on May 5. Both shows will air at 2 p.m. ET. READ MORE Substitutions allowed in DI Women’s Golf Championships The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved substitutions between stipulated rounds in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships. READ MORE GOLF Channel to celebrate NCAA golf national championships with new and encore programming GOLF Channel will celebrate college golf and the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships with enhanced encore tournament programming. READ MORE