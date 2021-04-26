2021 DII women's golf championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.

The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 3-5. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently with 9 teams and 4 individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the championships.

The championships will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 72.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals.

Central Regional

St. Joseph Country Club

St. Joseph, Missouri

Host: Missouri Western State University

Teams:

1. Arkansas Tech

2. Central Oklahoma [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association]

3. Northeastern State

4. Central Missouri

5. Rogers State

6. Henderson State [Great American Conference]

7. Southwestern Oklahoma State

8. Harding

9. Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]

Individuals:

1. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western

2. Lexi Hanson, Sioux Falls

3. Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State

4. MacKayla Olsen, Upper Iowa

East Regional

Prairie View Golf Club

Carmel, Indiana

Host: University of Indianapolis

Teams:

1. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference]

2. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]

3. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

4. Missouri-St. Louis

5. Tiffin

6. Wayne State (Michigan)

7. Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]

8. Charleston (West Virginia) [Mountain East Conference]

9. Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference]

Individuals:

1. Sabrina Coffman, Saginaw Valley

2. Sydni Harding, Northwood

3. Alayna Eldred, Ferris State

4. Caro Els, Northern Michigan

South Regional

Cleveland Country Club

Cleveland, Tennessee

Host: Lee University

Teams:

1. Lynn [Sunshine State Conference]

2. Limestone [South Atlantic Conference]

3. University of Tampa

4. Florida Southern

5. Anderson (South Carolina)

6. Barry

7. Flagler [Gulf South Conference]

8. West Georgia [Peach Belt Conference]

9. Belmont Abbey [Conference Carolinas]

Individuals:

1. Megan Sabol, North Georgia

2. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate

3. Solange Gomez, West Florida

4. Madeline Ananthasane, North Georgia

West Regional

Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch

Denton, Texas

Host: Dallas Baptist University

Teams:

1. Dallas Baptist University [Lone Star Conference]

2. Texas A&M-Commerce

3. Oklahoma Christian

4. St. Mary’s (Texas)

5. West Texas A&M

6. Arkansas-Fort Smith

7. Point Loma [Pacific West Conference]

8. Westminster (Utah) [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]

9. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

1. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art

2. Faith Kilgore, Colorado Christian

3. Juanita Gomez, Midwestern State

4. Claire Shubin, Dominican