2021 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.

Four regional tournaments will be conducted May 10-12 to determine the championships field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of NCAA championships competition and all national championships policies apply.

A total of 384 participants have been selected for regional competition. Of these players, 132 will advance to the championships finals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each regional.

The national championships will be May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the GOLF Channel.

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below.

Baton Rouge Regional Site

The Baton Rouge regional will be played at the University Club in Baton Rouge, La. and will be hosted by LSU. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. LSU

2. Ole Miss

3. Baylor

4. Oregon

5. Maryland

6. Alabama

7. Oregon State

8. Houston

9. Miami (Florida)

10. North Texas (Conference USA)

11. Purdue

12. Mississippi State

13. Tulsa (American Athletic Conference)

14. Sam Houston State (Southland Conference)

15. Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference)

16. East Tennessee State (Southern Conference)

17. Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley Conference)

18. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

1. Teresa Toscano – South Dakota State (The Summit League)

2. Courtney Dow – Texas A&M

3. Justine Fournand – Florida Atlantic

4. Julie Hovland – South Alabama

5. Malak Bouraeda – Colorado

6. Dorthea Forbrigd – East Carolina (American Athletic Conference)

Columbus Regional Site

The Columbus regional will be played at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio and will be hosted by Ohio State. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)

2. Arizona State

3. Virginia

4. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

5. Georgia

6. V anderbilt

7. Michigan

8. Clemson

9. Oklahoma

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)

13. Nebraska

14. Washington

15. Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Conference)

16. Campbell (Big South Conference)

17. Evansville (Missouri Valley Conference)

18. Youngstown State (Horizon League)

Individuals:

1. Leah Onosato – Old Dominion

2. Monika Hartl – NC State

3. Nicole Adam – North Carolina

4. Samantha Vodry – High Point

5. Rory Weinfurther – Richmond (Patriot League)

6. Maria Loza – Hartford (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Louisville Regional Site

The Louisville regional will be played at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky. and will be hosted by Louisville. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. South Carolina

2. Florida State

3. Auburn (Southeastern Conference)

4. Texas

5. Arkansas

6. Texas Tech

7. UCLA

8. Michigan State (Big Ten Conference)

9. University of Central Florida

10. Tennessee

11. North Florida

12. Louisville

13. University of Texas at San Antonio

14. Mercer

15. College of Charleston

16. Xavier (Big East Conference)

17. James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association)

18. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

1. Anna Morgan – Furman

2. Madison Moosa – Furman

3. Jess Y uen – Missouri

4. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen – Charlotte

5. Sarah-Eve Rheaume – Furman (Southern Conference)

6. Beem Pabsimma – University of South Carolina Upstate (Big South Conference)

Stanford Regional Site

The Stanford regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Wake Forest

2. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)

3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)

4. Virginia Tech

5. Stanford

6. Arizona

7. Florida

8. Northwestern

9. Iowa State

10. Denver (The Summit League)

11. TCU

12. San Diego State

13. Pepperdine

14. San Jose State

15. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference)

16. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)

17. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)

18. Navy (Patriot League)

Individuals:

1. Samantha Fuller – UNL V

2. Brigitte Thibault – Fresno State

3. Allysha Mae Mateo – Brigham Young

4. Brittany Shin – Cal State Fullerton

5. Holland Shourds – Long Beach State (Big West Conference)

6. Victoria Estrada – Utah Valley (Western Athletic Conference)

Twenty-six conferences received automatic qualification to the 2021 Division I Women's Golf Championships.

In 2019, Duke claimed its seventh NCAA Division I Women's Golf National Championship, the first since 2014, defeating Wake Forest 3-2-0 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.